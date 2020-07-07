All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Irving Courts by Reside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Irving Courts by Reside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Irving Courts by Reside

718 W Irving Park Rd · (773) 365-9924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

718 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 200G · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 4401 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 4001 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Irving Courts by Reside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
bike storage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Irving Courts by Reside offers renovated one-bedroom apartment homes with electronic keyless entries, stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, and generous closet space. These beautiful apartments have great natural light and accommodating layouts. Community features include controlled entry access, laundry, outdoor living space, bicycle storage and numerous transportation options. The Buena Park neighborhood is rich with restaurants, unique boutiques, bars and pubs, coffee shops and small eateries. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: $50/month: Heat, Cooking Gas, Sewer, Recycling
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Irving Courts by Reside have any available units?
Irving Courts by Reside has 17 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Irving Courts by Reside have?
Some of Irving Courts by Reside's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Irving Courts by Reside currently offering any rent specials?
Irving Courts by Reside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Irving Courts by Reside pet-friendly?
Yes, Irving Courts by Reside is pet friendly.
Does Irving Courts by Reside offer parking?
No, Irving Courts by Reside does not offer parking.
Does Irving Courts by Reside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Irving Courts by Reside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Irving Courts by Reside have a pool?
No, Irving Courts by Reside does not have a pool.
Does Irving Courts by Reside have accessible units?
No, Irving Courts by Reside does not have accessible units.
Does Irving Courts by Reside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Irving Courts by Reside has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Irving Courts by Reside?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl
Chicago, IL 60637
2630 N. Hampden
2630 N Hampden Ct
Chicago, IL 60614
1369 E. Hyde Park Blvd
1369 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
1738 W 77th St
1738 W 77th St
Chicago, IL 60620
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity