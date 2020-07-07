Amenities

Irving Courts by Reside offers renovated one-bedroom apartment homes with electronic keyless entries, stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, and generous closet space. These beautiful apartments have great natural light and accommodating layouts. Community features include controlled entry access, laundry, outdoor living space, bicycle storage and numerous transportation options. The Buena Park neighborhood is rich with restaurants, unique boutiques, bars and pubs, coffee shops and small eateries. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!