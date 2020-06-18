2952 North Seminary Avenue

Amenities
Property Type: Apartment
Bedrooms: 1.0 (One Bedroom)
Bathrooms: 1.0
Pets: Pets OK
LAUNDRY ON SITE
COURTYARD BUILDING
WALK UP
DISHWASHER
GOOD NATURAL LIGHT
EAST FACING WINDOWS
Great rehabbed one bedroom available in desirable Lakeview location. Just steps to the Wellington Brown Line. Features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, laundry on site. Pet friendly. Close to shopping, great restaurants, nightlife & transit!
*Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
