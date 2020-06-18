All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2952 North Seminary Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2952 North Seminary Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 1:46 AM

2952 North Seminary Avenue

2952 North Seminary Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1272725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2952 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Property Type: Apartment
Bedrooms: 1.0 (One Bedroom)
Bathrooms: 1.0
Pets: Pets OK

LAUNDRY ON SITE
COURTYARD BUILDING
WALK UP
DISHWASHER
GOOD NATURAL LIGHT
EAST FACING WINDOWS

Great rehabbed one bedroom available in desirable Lakeview location. Just steps to the Wellington Brown Line. Features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, laundry on site. Pet friendly. Close to shopping, great restaurants, nightlife & transit!
*Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2952 North Seminary Avenue have any available units?
2952 North Seminary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2952 North Seminary Avenue have?
Some of 2952 North Seminary Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2952 North Seminary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2952 North Seminary Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2952 North Seminary Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2952 North Seminary Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2952 North Seminary Avenue offer parking?
No, 2952 North Seminary Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2952 North Seminary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2952 North Seminary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2952 North Seminary Avenue have a pool?
No, 2952 North Seminary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2952 North Seminary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2952 North Seminary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2952 North Seminary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2952 North Seminary Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2952 North Seminary Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
Park Shores
4304 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60613
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity