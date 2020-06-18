All apartments in Chicago
25 East Superior Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:58 PM

25 East Superior Street

25 East Superior Street · (847) 702-0670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 East Superior Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2606 · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
This 3-bedroom/3 bathroom contemporary home at the Fordham offers views of the city like no other. High floor in the most sought after tier with east and north exposure. In the heart of the Cathedral district, steps from Michigan Avenue and all of the action. Dramatic gallery like foyer with custom closet doors and lighting, beautifully updated kitchen with Cambria breakfast bar and countertops and high-end appliances including SubZero, Thermador and Bosch. Additional interior features include: 3 recently remodeled bathrooms, new oak hardwood flooring, custom built closets and Hunter Douglas window treatments throughout. Terrace for grilling, relaxing and taking in the city views. Master bedroom and second bedroom both on suite. Incredible amenities: indoor pool, workout room, sauna, wine cellar, assigned storage and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 East Superior Street have any available units?
25 East Superior Street has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 East Superior Street have?
Some of 25 East Superior Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 East Superior Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 East Superior Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 East Superior Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 East Superior Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 25 East Superior Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 East Superior Street does offer parking.
Does 25 East Superior Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 East Superior Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 East Superior Street have a pool?
Yes, 25 East Superior Street has a pool.
Does 25 East Superior Street have accessible units?
No, 25 East Superior Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 East Superior Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 East Superior Street has units with dishwashers.
