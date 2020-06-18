25 East Superior Street

Amenities

This 3-bedroom/3 bathroom contemporary home at the Fordham offers views of the city like no other. High floor in the most sought after tier with east and north exposure. In the heart of the Cathedral district, steps from Michigan Avenue and all of the action. Dramatic gallery like foyer with custom closet doors and lighting, beautifully updated kitchen with Cambria breakfast bar and countertops and high-end appliances including SubZero, Thermador and Bosch. Additional interior features include: 3 recently remodeled bathrooms, new oak hardwood flooring, custom built closets and Hunter Douglas window treatments throughout. Terrace for grilling, relaxing and taking in the city views. Master bedroom and second bedroom both on suite. Incredible amenities: indoor pool, workout room, sauna, wine cellar, assigned storage and more.