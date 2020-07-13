Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage key fob access media room elevator garage on-site laundry internet access

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on Stratford is located in the trendy Lakeview neighborhood and is just steps from the beaches and running paths along Lake Michigan. In this walk-to-everything neighborhood are dozens of restaurants, trendy bars, live music venues, theaters, coffee shops and unique boutique shopping options. You get the perfect location, a great apartment and all of the benefits of living in a Reside community. This includes your own 24/7 personal concierge, amazing deals through the Reside Rewards Program and much more.