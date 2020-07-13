All apartments in Chicago
Reside on Stratford

525 W Stratford Pl · (773) 839-0335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 W Stratford Pl, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0482 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 349 sqft

Unit 0171 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Unit 0477 · Avail. now

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 354 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0483 · Avail. now

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 0471 · Avail. now

$1,597

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 0273 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,612

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside on Stratford.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
key fob access
media room
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
internet access
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on Stratford is located in the trendy Lakeview neighborhood and is just steps from the beaches and running paths along Lake Michigan. In this walk-to-everything neighborhood are dozens of restaurants, trendy bars, live music venues, theaters, coffee shops and unique boutique shopping options. You get the perfect location, a great apartment and all of the benefits of living in a Reside community. This includes your own 24/7 personal concierge, amazing deals through the Reside Rewards Program and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking: $185/month; Uncovered parking: !65/month.
Storage Details: No Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside on Stratford have any available units?
Reside on Stratford has 11 units available starting at $1,036 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside on Stratford have?
Some of Reside on Stratford's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside on Stratford currently offering any rent specials?
Reside on Stratford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside on Stratford pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside on Stratford is pet friendly.
Does Reside on Stratford offer parking?
Yes, Reside on Stratford offers parking.
Does Reside on Stratford have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reside on Stratford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside on Stratford have a pool?
No, Reside on Stratford does not have a pool.
Does Reside on Stratford have accessible units?
No, Reside on Stratford does not have accessible units.
Does Reside on Stratford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside on Stratford has units with dishwashers.
