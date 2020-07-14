Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park doorman elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage key fob access package receiving yoga on-site laundry lobby

THE KENT in Lincoln Park offers the convenience of renting in the heart of Lincoln Park. Enjoy luxury living, friendly door staff, a dedicated maintenance team & professional, friendly onsite management. This 20 story, luxury apartment building off Clark Street is just two blocks west of the iconic Lincoln Park. Residents enjoy direct access to the 18 mile Lakefront Trail, Lake Michigan beaches, Diversey Harbor, Lincoln Park Zoo, & Diversey Driving Range. Plus, the building is across the street from a brand new Target, & it's just steps from nearby Trader Joe's, Walgreens & Starbucks. Enjoy the convenience of a luxury, spacious first floor fitness center, in-unit laundry, outdoor grilling area & lounge, & covered onsite parking. The very best in luxury apartments in Chicago, THE KENT offers an unbeatable location in the charming Lincoln Park neighborhood.



