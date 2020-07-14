All apartments in Chicago
The Kent

Open Now until 6pm
2625 N Clark St · (773) 897-6757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2625 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1201R · Avail. Aug 6

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 0902R · Avail. Aug 5

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 1608R · Avail. Sep 2

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Kent.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
key fob access
package receiving
yoga
on-site laundry
lobby
THE KENT in Lincoln Park offers the convenience of renting in the heart of Lincoln Park. Enjoy luxury living, friendly door staff, a dedicated maintenance team & professional, friendly onsite management. This 20 story, luxury apartment building off Clark Street is just two blocks west of the iconic Lincoln Park. Residents enjoy direct access to the 18 mile Lakefront Trail, Lake Michigan beaches, Diversey Harbor, Lincoln Park Zoo, & Diversey Driving Range. Plus, the building is across the street from a brand new Target, & it's just steps from nearby Trader Joe's, Walgreens & Starbucks. Enjoy the convenience of a luxury, spacious first floor fitness center, in-unit laundry, outdoor grilling area & lounge, & covered onsite parking. The very best in luxury apartments in Chicago, THE KENT offers an unbeatable location in the charming Lincoln Park neighborhood.

We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $450 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot: $175/month, garage: $200/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Kent have any available units?
The Kent has 10 units available starting at $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Kent have?
Some of The Kent's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Kent currently offering any rent specials?
The Kent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Kent pet-friendly?
Yes, The Kent is pet friendly.
Does The Kent offer parking?
Yes, The Kent offers parking.
Does The Kent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Kent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Kent have a pool?
No, The Kent does not have a pool.
Does The Kent have accessible units?
No, The Kent does not have accessible units.
Does The Kent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Kent has units with dishwashers.
