Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a

2332 North Spaulding Avenue · (630) 360-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2332 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2a · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
new construction
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Unit 2a Available 08/01/20 N Spaulding 1 bed ***1 MONTH FREE*** - Property Id: 291220

***1 MONTH FREE***

Rehabbed apartments include hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms and living spaces, and newly constructed back porches. Please note: photos are of a similar apartment in the building. This unit does not have exposed brick walls. Property Amenities: Hardwood floors Secure intercom entry In-building laundry 4 blocks from the Logan Square stop on the Blue Line “El”

Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package

*Video Tour Upon Request*

**Please inquire for more information or to request an application**

***To get the quickest response, please email***

Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2332-n-spaulding-ave-chicago-il-unit-2a/291220
Property Id 291220

(RLNE5973315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a have any available units?
2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a have?
Some of 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a currently offering any rent specials?
2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a is pet friendly.
Does 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a offer parking?
No, 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a does not offer parking.
Does 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a have a pool?
No, 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a does not have a pool.
Does 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a have accessible units?
No, 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a does not have units with dishwashers.
