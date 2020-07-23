2332 N Spaulding Ave 2a

Amenities
Unit 2a Available 08/01/20 N Spaulding 1 bed ***1 MONTH FREE*** - Property Id: 291220
***1 MONTH FREE***
Rehabbed apartments include hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms and living spaces, and newly constructed back porches. Please note: photos are of a similar apartment in the building. This unit does not have exposed brick walls. Property Amenities: Hardwood floors Secure intercom entry In-building laundry 4 blocks from the Logan Square stop on the Blue Line “El”
Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package
*Video Tour Upon Request*
**Please inquire for more information or to request an application**
***To get the quickest response, please email***
Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2332-n-spaulding-ave-chicago-il-unit-2a/291220
Property Id 291220
(RLNE5973315)