Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Brand new apartments, now leasing! The Sinclair is living life in Chicago’s most admired neighborhood: Gold Coast. You’ll not only have the best of city living every day, but also the experience of living life with the inspired features and amenities that make you feel at home. Make everyday a luxurious one – from the artfully designed kitchens to the sun terrace featuring high-end cabanas. A beautiful experience awaits at The Sinclair.