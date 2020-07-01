5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Situated along the street named for Paul Cornell, who began developing the Hyde Park neighborhood in 1853, this property features a mix of early 20th-century architectural trademarks. The red brick facade wraps around expansive windows highlighted with limestone trim details, while brick pilasters draw the eye upward toward the Spanish Mission roof. Just steps from Lake Michigan, public transportation and the restaurants along 53rd Street, the property's location is hard to beat.