Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue

5128 S Cornell Ave · (773) 839-3147
Location

5128 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Situated along the street named for Paul Cornell, who began developing the Hyde Park neighborhood in 1853, this property features a mix of early 20th-century architectural trademarks. The red brick facade wraps around expansive windows highlighted with limestone trim details, while brick pilasters draw the eye upward toward the Spanish Mission roof. Just steps from Lake Michigan, public transportation and the restaurants along 53rd Street, the property's location is hard to beat.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450;3 bdrm: $550;4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue have any available units?
5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue have?
Some of 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue offer parking?
No, 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
