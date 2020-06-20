All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2293 North Milwaukee Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2293 North Milwaukee Ave.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

2293 North Milwaukee Ave.

2293 North Milwaukee Avenue · (630) 247-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2293 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
FLOORPLAN: 08B | TWO BED | ONE BATH | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS | POLISHED CONCRETE CEILINGS | TWO LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS | NORTH TOWER | NORTHWEST CORNER UNIT | 991 SQ FT Utility Package for 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit: $140 LUXURY FINISHES: Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, gas stovetops, dishwashers, durable quartz countertops, ice makers. Spacious units featuring contemporary finishes. Wide plank wood-style flooring create light and bright spaces. Spacious units featuring contemporary finishes and 10 or 11 ceilings. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum light exposure in all units. Wide plank wood-style flooring create light and bright spaces. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, gas stovetops, dishwashers, durable quartz countertops, ice makers, and balconies in select units. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum light exposure in all units. Interior Thermostats with Heating & Cooling On Demand Year-Round Bright open-plan space connects the living areas of each unit. Find utmost comfort year-round with on demand heating and cooling. AT&T U-Verse Cable and Internet is an all-inclusive utility package. Base services include 1 Gbps Internet, one (1) HD-DVR cable box, and ~300 channels. Hardline and VoIP phone services are available. In-Unit Gas Washer & Dryer Expansive 10 or 11 High Ceilings Floor-To-Ceiling Windows AT&T U-Verse Cable & Gigabit Fiber Internet Service Contemporary Interior Finishes Interior Thermostats With Heating & Cooling On Demand Year-Round In-Sink Garbage Disposal Track Lighting Custom Kitchens With Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Whirlpool Gas Stove, Oven, Dishwasher & Refrigerator Microwave With Integral Exhaust Hood Hardline Phone Services Available Acoustically Conditioned Demising Walls Pet Friendly: 2 Pets Per Residence Allowed Wood Plank-Style Flooring Generous Bedroom Closets Icemakers Balconies* *In select units BUILDING AMENITIES: Services Maintenance on site Dry Cleaning Service Interior Elevator Storage Space Outdoor Space Grill Fitness & Recreation Fitness Center Bike Storage Utilities Included... Gas, Water, Trash Removal PET POLICY: Dogs Allowed: No aggressive breeds $500 Fee 60 lb Weight Limit 2 Pet Limit Cats Allowed $500 Fee 2 Pet Limit PARKING: Surface Lot: $195 Assigned Parking. Parking Available... ONE-TIME MOVE-IN FEES: Admin Fee $400 Application Fee $50 Cat Fee $500 Dog Fee $500 Property Information Built in 2016 253 Units/15 Stories LEED Certified Certified LOGAN SQUARE Logan Square is a vibrant neighborhood with diversity, character, and green space. Find fifty-year-old businesses neighboring new Michelin Star restaurants and modern structures amidst beautiful historic buildings. TRANSPORTATION: CTA Blue Line stop is less than 300 away. Hop on the California stop to reach O Hare International Airport in thirty minutes. Walk one minute to the bus stops for Milwaukee (56) and California (52) lines. Heading downtown to the Loop will take fifteen minutes. Kennedy Expressway is a five minute drive away. APPLICATION PROCESS: 1. $50.00 non-refundable application fee, per applicant 2. The unit s first month s rent (upon approval) 3. Move-in fee, per unit (upon approval) Please note that the above fees are non-refundable, once you are approved for a unit. Upon approval of your application, you will be sent a lease for your desired unit. Applicants must have positive credit history to qualify for approval. A Guarantor is required for any Applicant who does not qualify for credit, as determined by management. A Guarantor must complete a separate application and pay the $50.00 non-refundable application fee. Management is also authorized to verify this Application. You are required to provide a copy of your government-issued ID and employment verification. Forms of employment verification include: recent pay stubs, W-2 form, tax return, etc. Application fee: $50.00

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. have any available units?
2293 North Milwaukee Ave. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. have?
Some of 2293 North Milwaukee Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2293 North Milwaukee Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. has a pool.
Does 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2293 North Milwaukee Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2293 North Milwaukee Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
Pangea 8236 S Maryland
8236 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity