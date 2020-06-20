2293 North Milwaukee Ave.

Amenities

FLOORPLAN: 08B | TWO BED | ONE BATH | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS | POLISHED CONCRETE CEILINGS | TWO LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS | NORTH TOWER | NORTHWEST CORNER UNIT | 991 SQ FT Utility Package for 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit: $140 LUXURY FINISHES: Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, gas stovetops, dishwashers, durable quartz countertops, ice makers. Spacious units featuring contemporary finishes. Wide plank wood-style flooring create light and bright spaces. Spacious units featuring contemporary finishes and 10 or 11 ceilings. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum light exposure in all units. Wide plank wood-style flooring create light and bright spaces. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, gas stovetops, dishwashers, durable quartz countertops, ice makers, and balconies in select units. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum light exposure in all units. Interior Thermostats with Heating & Cooling On Demand Year-Round Bright open-plan space connects the living areas of each unit. Find utmost comfort year-round with on demand heating and cooling. AT&T U-Verse Cable and Internet is an all-inclusive utility package. Base services include 1 Gbps Internet, one (1) HD-DVR cable box, and ~300 channels. Hardline and VoIP phone services are available. In-Unit Gas Washer & Dryer Expansive 10 or 11 High Ceilings Floor-To-Ceiling Windows AT&T U-Verse Cable & Gigabit Fiber Internet Service Contemporary Interior Finishes Interior Thermostats With Heating & Cooling On Demand Year-Round In-Sink Garbage Disposal Track Lighting Custom Kitchens With Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Whirlpool Gas Stove, Oven, Dishwasher & Refrigerator Microwave With Integral Exhaust Hood Hardline Phone Services Available Acoustically Conditioned Demising Walls Pet Friendly: 2 Pets Per Residence Allowed Wood Plank-Style Flooring Generous Bedroom Closets Icemakers Balconies* *In select units BUILDING AMENITIES: Services Maintenance on site Dry Cleaning Service Interior Elevator Storage Space Outdoor Space Grill Fitness & Recreation Fitness Center Bike Storage Utilities Included... Gas, Water, Trash Removal PET POLICY: Dogs Allowed: No aggressive breeds $500 Fee 60 lb Weight Limit 2 Pet Limit Cats Allowed $500 Fee 2 Pet Limit PARKING: Surface Lot: $195 Assigned Parking. Parking Available... ONE-TIME MOVE-IN FEES: Admin Fee $400 Application Fee $50 Cat Fee $500 Dog Fee $500 Property Information Built in 2016 253 Units/15 Stories LEED Certified Certified LOGAN SQUARE Logan Square is a vibrant neighborhood with diversity, character, and green space. Find fifty-year-old businesses neighboring new Michelin Star restaurants and modern structures amidst beautiful historic buildings. TRANSPORTATION: CTA Blue Line stop is less than 300 away. Hop on the California stop to reach O Hare International Airport in thirty minutes. Walk one minute to the bus stops for Milwaukee (56) and California (52) lines. Heading downtown to the Loop will take fifteen minutes. Kennedy Expressway is a five minute drive away. APPLICATION PROCESS: 1. $50.00 non-refundable application fee, per applicant 2. The unit s first month s rent (upon approval) 3. Move-in fee, per unit (upon approval) Please note that the above fees are non-refundable, once you are approved for a unit. Upon approval of your application, you will be sent a lease for your desired unit. Applicants must have positive credit history to qualify for approval. A Guarantor is required for any Applicant who does not qualify for credit, as determined by management. A Guarantor must complete a separate application and pay the $50.00 non-refundable application fee. Management is also authorized to verify this Application. You are required to provide a copy of your government-issued ID and employment verification. Forms of employment verification include: recent pay stubs, W-2 form, tax return, etc. Application fee: $50.00



Terms: One year lease