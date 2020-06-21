Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 2S Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 1BR, nice floor plan, has a back porch! - Property Id: 291908



Total remodel, 1BR, 1BA, Ravenswood. Great floor plan, ss appliances, granite counters. Bedroom to fit queen/king size bed.

Extra storage available. Hardwood throughout. Back porch. Pet friendly.



Location: 2122 Foster ave. #2S

Rent: $1325

Bedrooms: 1BR

Bathrooms: 1BA

Pets: pet friendly

Laundry: on-site

Parking: outdoor space to rent



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING.

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.



Maria Lewis

Leasing Agent

Landstar Realty Group

708.254.9985



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291908

Property Id 291908



(RLNE5825012)