Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2122 Foster ave. 2S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2122 Foster ave. 2S

2122 West Foster Avenue · (708) 254-9985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2122 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. Jul 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2S Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 1BR, nice floor plan, has a back porch! - Property Id: 291908

Total remodel, 1BR, 1BA, Ravenswood. Great floor plan, ss appliances, granite counters. Bedroom to fit queen/king size bed.
Extra storage available. Hardwood throughout. Back porch. Pet friendly.

Location: 2122 Foster ave. #2S
Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 1BR
Bathrooms: 1BA
Pets: pet friendly
Laundry: on-site
Parking: outdoor space to rent

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING.
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.

Maria Lewis
Leasing Agent
Landstar Realty Group
708.254.9985

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291908
Property Id 291908

(RLNE5825012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Foster ave. 2S have any available units?
2122 Foster ave. 2S has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Foster ave. 2S have?
Some of 2122 Foster ave. 2S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Foster ave. 2S currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Foster ave. 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Foster ave. 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Foster ave. 2S is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Foster ave. 2S offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Foster ave. 2S does offer parking.
Does 2122 Foster ave. 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Foster ave. 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Foster ave. 2S have a pool?
No, 2122 Foster ave. 2S does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Foster ave. 2S have accessible units?
No, 2122 Foster ave. 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Foster ave. 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Foster ave. 2S has units with dishwashers.
