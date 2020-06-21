Amenities
Unit 2S Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 1BR, nice floor plan, has a back porch! - Property Id: 291908
Total remodel, 1BR, 1BA, Ravenswood. Great floor plan, ss appliances, granite counters. Bedroom to fit queen/king size bed.
Extra storage available. Hardwood throughout. Back porch. Pet friendly.
Location: 2122 Foster ave. #2S
Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 1BR
Bathrooms: 1BA
Pets: pet friendly
Laundry: on-site
Parking: outdoor space to rent
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING.
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.
Maria Lewis
Leasing Agent
Landstar Realty Group
708.254.9985
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291908
(RLNE5825012)