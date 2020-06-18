All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2111 South Halsted Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:58 AM

2111 South Halsted Street

2111 S Halsted St · (773) 494-4398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2111 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Available August 1st in heart of Pilsen. This Newer construction boutique elevator building features modern high-end finishes. Penthouse 2 bedroom/2 bathroom corner unit features hardwood floors, huge balcony, modern cabinets, SS appliances, a large quartz breakfast bar & in-unit washer/dryer. Luxurious bathrooms feature large format porcelain tile, large bathroom vanities with quartz countertops. Tons of closet space & custom closet system included. Individually controlled heat & central air conditioning. Utility Fee $65 includes includes high speed internet, water, garbage, snow removal & bike storage. Tenant pays electric bill. Building features video intercom system. Pets considered with a pet fee. Divvy Bike Station, #8 Halsted & #62 Archer bus stop in front of the building. Convenient location near I-90/94, I-290 & I-55. Steps to amazing restaurants, bars, breweries, parks, galleries & downtown.4 blocks to UIC Available August 1st. No security deposit. $425 move in fee. Pet friendly with pet fee $250. Garage Parking spot additional $175 per month if required. 2 parking spots available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

