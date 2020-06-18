2111 South Halsted Street

Amenities
Available August 1st in heart of Pilsen. This Newer construction boutique elevator building features modern high-end finishes. Penthouse 2 bedroom/2 bathroom corner unit features hardwood floors, huge balcony, modern cabinets, SS appliances, a large quartz breakfast bar & in-unit washer/dryer. Luxurious bathrooms feature large format porcelain tile, large bathroom vanities with quartz countertops. Tons of closet space & custom closet system included. Individually controlled heat & central air conditioning. Utility Fee $65 includes includes high speed internet, water, garbage, snow removal & bike storage. Tenant pays electric bill. Building features video intercom system. Pets considered with a pet fee. Divvy Bike Station, #8 Halsted & #62 Archer bus stop in front of the building. Convenient location near I-90/94, I-290 & I-55. Steps to amazing restaurants, bars, breweries, parks, galleries & downtown.4 blocks to UIC Available August 1st. No security deposit. $425 move in fee. Pet friendly with pet fee $250. Garage Parking spot additional $175 per month if required. 2 parking spots available.