on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments

Live in this great Ravenswood location

- close to shopping, nightlife and only a few blocks to the El and Metra trains.

- All units in this handsome courtyard building have central air, newer windows and hardwood floors. Assigned building engineer.



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!



Wolcott & Lawrence



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443