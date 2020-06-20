All apartments in Chicago
1455 Sandburg
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:59 AM

1455 Sandburg

1455 N Sandburg Ter · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1455 N Sandburg Ter, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fantastic Gold Coast one bedroom, one bath condo at 1455 N Sandburg features heat included, hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen with electric range/oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, tall ceilings, large bedroom, great closet space, ceramic tiled bath, garage parking available, too! Pets welcome, full amenity building with onsite laundry, doorman, exercise room, outdoor pool, basic cable and Internet! Fantastic location; walk to Lincoln Park, Oak Street Beach, Michigan Avenue and all that the Gold Coast has to offer! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Sandburg have any available units?
1455 Sandburg has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 Sandburg have?
Some of 1455 Sandburg's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 Sandburg currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Sandburg isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Sandburg pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 Sandburg is pet friendly.
Does 1455 Sandburg offer parking?
Yes, 1455 Sandburg does offer parking.
Does 1455 Sandburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 Sandburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Sandburg have a pool?
Yes, 1455 Sandburg has a pool.
Does 1455 Sandburg have accessible units?
No, 1455 Sandburg does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Sandburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 Sandburg has units with dishwashers.
