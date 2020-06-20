1455 Sandburg

Amenities
Fantastic Gold Coast one bedroom, one bath condo at 1455 N Sandburg features heat included, hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen with electric range/oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, tall ceilings, large bedroom, great closet space, ceramic tiled bath, garage parking available, too! Pets welcome, full amenity building with onsite laundry, doorman, exercise room, outdoor pool, basic cable and Internet! Fantastic location; walk to Lincoln Park, Oak Street Beach, Michigan Avenue and all that the Gold Coast has to offer! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease