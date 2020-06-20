1455 Sandburg

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Fantastic Gold Coast one bedroom, one bath condo at 1455 N Sandburg features heat included, hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen with electric range/oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, tall ceilings, large bedroom, great closet space, ceramic tiled bath, garage parking available, too! Pets welcome, full amenity building with onsite laundry, doorman, exercise room, outdoor pool, basic cable and Internet! Fantastic location; walk to Lincoln Park, Oak Street Beach, Michigan Avenue and all that the Gold Coast has to offer! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease