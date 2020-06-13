/
/
winnetka
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM
129 Apartments for rent in Winnetka, IL📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
896 Green Bay Road 06
896 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
896 Green Bay Road 06 - Property Id: 200640 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
896 Green Bay Road 17
896 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
896 Green Bay Road 17 - Property Id: 197248 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road 01
894 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
894 Green Bay Road 01 - Property Id: 195091 Rehabbed 1 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, ONE bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
545 Chestnut St 202
545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
545 Chestnut St 202 - Property Id: 197208 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 Elm St 211
811 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
811 Elm St 211 - Property Id: 200876 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road A13
894 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
894 Green Bay Road A13 - Property Id: 248625 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
734 Green Bay Road
734 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 734 Green Bay Road in Winnetka. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
166 Woodland Avenue
166 Woodland Avenue, Winnetka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3630 sqft
Charming sun- filled bungalow in East Winnetka. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, Train and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and sunny Eastern exposure. Separate dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Winnetka
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A1
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
517 sqft
Glencoe - JUNIOR One Bed on Ground Floor - Property Id: 298929 Glencoe - Junior One Bedroom on the ground floor. Simply very few steps with three up to the entrance of the building and two down to your next abode.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2050 Bosworth Lane
2050 Bosworth Ln, Northfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1300 sqft
Inviting 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in desirable Northfield, Middlefork, Sunset Ridge and New Trier school districts. Walking distance to schools, shops, restaurants, walking and biking trails, library and Park District.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
174 Mary Street
174 Mary Street, Glencoe, IL
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
6500 sqft
Fresh, open design in a gorgeous setting on a large, lush lot just steps from Lake Michigan, parks, town and train plus the excellence of Glencoe schools! This exceptional home has been designed to cater to the experiences of everyday living and
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
547 Melrose Avenue
547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
1905 sqft
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth.
1 of 5
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1775 Winnetka Avenue
1775 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
2111 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1775 Winnetka Avenue in Northfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Winnetka
Verified
1 of 118
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,659
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
20 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,555
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Winnetka, the median rent is $1,270 for a studio, $1,473 for a 1-bedroom, $1,733 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,217 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Winnetka, check out our monthly Winnetka Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Winnetka area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winnetka from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.
