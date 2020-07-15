/
Elmhurst College
16 Apartments For Rent Near Elmhurst College
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
27 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
21 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1160 South Eldridge Lane
1160 S Eldridge Ln, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
2122 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Luxury living in Elmhurst's newest premier residences: Eldridge Townhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
221 S Linden
221 South Linden Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2442 sqft
3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Sharp ranch with fireplace. Just completed refinishing wood floors and painting and touching up most of house. 3 bedroom home plus full basement with bedroom and bath.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
229 North Myrtle Avenue
229 North Myrtle Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2467 sqft
Great walk to town and train location,, Open floor plan,, house built in 2015. Basement was left from original house and is partially finished . Zoned heating and A/C. Very warm and inviting.Large corner lot. Open concept.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
868 South STRATFORD Avenue
868 Stratford Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK-OUT FAMILY RM TO PATIO PLUS LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED SUB BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM & KITCHEN - PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
970 South Saylor Avenue
970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1148 sqft
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
271 E 3rd St
271 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3628 sqft
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Elmhurst –
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Great Location in Elmhurst - Ready to move in! This 3 bedroom tri-level with 2 full baths is cute as can be! Combo living room/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and bonus whole house generator. Large deck, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
537 East park Avenue
537 East Park Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1198 sqft
UPDATED JULIAN SPLIT, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SEPRATE DINNING ROOM, CERAMIC ENTRYWAYS & BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. OPEN STAIRCASE TO 2ND FLOOR CREATES SPACIOUS EFFECT. FAMILY ROOM IS (5) STEPS DOWN FROM KITCHEN.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
648 Mitchell
648 Mitchell Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
648 Mitchell Available 08/04/20 3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Great maintained property in Lincoln School District. Nice sized fenced in yard. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Great location.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
280 North Emroy Avenue
280 Emroy Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1405 sqft
WHOLE HOME FRESHLY PAINTED,PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED, EVEN NEW GUTTERS!! JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO MOVE IN. ELMHURST BRICK & STONE HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. WALK TO TOWN, TRAIN & PARKS. BRIGHT & SUNNY LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
530 South york Street
530 S York St, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedrooms, 1 bath apartment. Bamboo floors. Big closets. Newer kitchen. Second floor common laundry area. Award winning schools. This is a non smoking unit. No pets allowed.
