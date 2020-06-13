/
glenview
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM
204 Apartments for rent in Glenview, IL📍
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1706 Maclean Ct
1706 Mac Lean Court, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Available 07/01/20 Glenview 1 Bedroom- Close to Everything! - Property Id: 300015 Sunny, top-floor one bedroom in Glenview. Apartment features great light and tons of storage space in unique built-ins.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1811 Prairie Street
1811 Prairie Street, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1845 sqft
VACANT AND CAN SAFELY SHOW! Recently updated, bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on oversized lot in the heart of Glenview close to the Metra, downtown shops, restaurants and grocery stores, in school district 34 and 225.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1018 Castilian Ct
1018 Castillian Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
Very clean and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with new laminate floor all through unit, large kitchen and master bath.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3011 Landwehr Road
3011 Landwehr Road, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3011 Landwehr Road in Glenview. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1808 Monroe Avenue
1808 Monroe Avenue, Glenview, IL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 Monroe Avenue in Glenview. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
942 Club Circle
942 Club Circle, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$9,250
4700 sqft
Newer construction home on a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac in East Glenview. Welcoming, spacious design opens with a gracious foyer, high ceilings and cozy front room with fireplace.
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3206 Crestwood Lane
3206 Crestwood Lane, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath Home in Glenview. This home boasts a large chef's kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, large island, stainless steal appliances and tiled back splash.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
810 Wagner Court
810 Wagner Court, Glenview, IL
6 Bedrooms
$11,950
7000 sqft
Custom built 6 bedroom, 5 bath home features a Grand entrance with double stair cases. Gorgeous kitchen offers expresso cabinets, quartz counters, top of the line appliances and huge island.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1112 CASTILIAN Court
1112 Castillian Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE NICE & CLEAN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHS W/BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VIEWS! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT, NEWER BATHROOMS VANITIES, TILE & FAUCETS! NEW WINDOWS AND SLIDING DOOR TO THE PATIO. NEW FURNACE & CENTRAL AIR.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2109 Ammer Ridge Court
2109 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit.
1 of 35
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
2433 Swainwood Drive
2433 Swainwood Drive, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2550 sqft
Available 04/01/20. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Glenview
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3605 Central Rd 204
3605 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701 All you have to do is move in! Great location Central Rd Glenview IL Rarely available! This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 N Des Plaines St
200 North Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,985
Incredible Price in West Loop!! 1 Month Free! W/D! - Property Id: 214040 Incredible location on the border of West Loop & River North, Night life, Restaurant Row, Fulton Market, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3519 Central Rd Apt 201
3519 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
875 sqft
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba second floor condo in popular GLENVIEW Court subdivision!(GLENVIEW) Rent INCLUDES: heat, cooking gas, water, 24 HOUR fitness center, huge swimming pool, secured bike room, storage room, unlimited parking, lawn care,
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9098 W. Terrace Drive 4L
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
672 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160536 One bedroom condo in Terrace Square condominiums located on the 4th floor. Great location, plenty of closet and storage space, near tollway, tons of nearby shopping. Pool, workout room, club house.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8801 W. Golf Rd.
8801 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1075 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098 ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9078 Heathwood Unit 3C
9078 W Heathwood Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful Condo Available For Rent - To Schedule: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For questions call 312-260-9903 9078 Heathwood Dr. Unit 3C Niles, IL 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom Rent: $1350.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Glenview, the median rent is $1,059 for a studio, $1,229 for a 1-bedroom, $1,445 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,849 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Glenview, check out our monthly Glenview Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Glenview area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glenview from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.
