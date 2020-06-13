143 Apartments for rent in Orland Park, IL📍
If you've always wanted to live that T.V. neighborhood dream--you know, a place where creating social ties between neighbors is the norm and academic values are of the utmost importance--Orland Park, IL, is your paradise. This community of 57,767 people has been awarded by Money Magazine as the 45th Best Place to Live in America in 2006. It may be a bit pricey to live in such an affluent neighborhood, but if you play your cards right you'll be glad you did.
With a vacancy rate of about 3.25%, it may be a bit difficult to find an apartment in Orlando Park. Who are we kidding, it's going to be a pretty tedious task. So if you’re fully prepared to make the most out of the effort, here are some things you must do:
Set a Budget Housing in Orland Park is--arguably--the most expensive in Illinois. If you don’t want to break the bank, better set a budget and stick to it lest you get carried away with the allure of beautiful homes.
Drive Around Sure, looking for rental properties online is no sweat; however, some city apartments are not listed online, and you might miss out on great offers. Drive around the city and you can test-drive the commute time and the distance of the rental property to your workplace as well. Talk about hitting two birds with one stone.
Prepare your Documents You really don’t know when lady luck may decide to pour out her favor in your search. So just in case, you need to have your documents ready – proof of income, credit history, reference and your pet’s necessary records, if you have any.
These are a few notable Orland Park neighborhoods to consider, depending on if you want to live the high life...or focus on eating ramen noodles and "owning" cinder block furniture.
Lakeside/Glenlake Dr.: Being one of the 15% highest income communities in the country, this gated community is the home of the wealthy. Thus, serious cash is needed to rent a home in this neighborhood. Really, we're talking deep, deep pockets. $$$$$
Village Center: Surrounding Orland Park’s affluent neighborhood is an area with rental prices at the other end of the spectrum. This walkable residential area has one of the most affordable rental rates in Illinois. $
Nancy Ln./Orlan Brook Dr.: With most homes built between 1970 to 1999, you’ll sense a similarity in the design and architecture of apartments for rent when you drive around this neighborhood. The average rental price for housing in this neighborhood is in the mid-range for an Illinois rental property. $$$