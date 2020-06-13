143 Apartments for rent in Orland Park, IL

Apartment List
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.

Colette Highlands
1 Unit Available
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1817 sqft
A must see! Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage. Located in desirable Colette Highlands! Nice open concept. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eating area with sliding doors leading to balcony.

Village Square of Orland
1 Unit Available
9324 Waterford Lane
9324 Waterford Lane, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this one! Townhouse with newer stairs, kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter tops and laminate floor. Kitchen has newer porcelain tiles. Home also has a newer washer & dryer. Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom.

Sedgwick
1 Unit Available
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

1 Unit Available
15385 Silver Bell Road
15385 Silver Bell Rd, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1783 sqft
Ultra Lux townhome in rarely available Sheffield Square.

Orlan Brook
1 Unit Available
15808 86th Avenue
15808 86th Avenue, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bath Spacious unit recently remodeled in 2018! Freshly painted. Beautifully updated.

Crystal Tree
1 Unit Available
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.
Cherry Creek South
1 Unit Available
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).

1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.

1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in

1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

1 Unit Available
14448 Kilbourn Avenue
14448 Kilbourn Avenue, Midlothian, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Millennium Lakes
1 Unit Available
7004 Century Court
7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
no showings until June 18th. STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES.

Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4848 171st Street
4848 171st Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Builders own home has been upgraded and expanded with top quality workmanship. Set on a large country style lot with many mature trees for privacy. Beautiful solid oak 6 panel doors throughout ,Hardwood floors. Large basement and attic storage.

Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10038 South ROBERTS Road
10038 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Story Townhome in Palos Hills With 3 Huge Bedrooms & 2.

1 Unit Available
5906 West COREY Lane
5906 Corey Ln, Oak Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2nd FLOOR..3 BEDROOM..1.5 BATH...BALCONY..UPDATED..VERY CLEAN..AMPLE CLOSETS SPACE..HEAT, COOKING GAS, WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT..REQUIREMENTS FOR EVERYONE OVER 18 YEARS OLD MOVING IN...COPY OF FULL CREDIT REPORT WITH SCORE 650+..

1 Unit Available
13751 Lamon Avenue
13751 Lamon Ave, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1047 sqft
Welcome to this bright and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for lease. This 3rd floor unit includes; laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances, large master bed with connected private bath. Neutral colors throughout.

1 Unit Available
16663 South Windsor Lane
16663 South Windsor Lane, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1665 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355.

Barrett Brothers Familyland
1 Unit Available
17544 71st Avenue
17544 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO FOR RENT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER, AND DUMPSTER TRASH REMOVAL. SHORT DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN TINLEY PARK FEATURING RESTAURANTS, PUBS, TRAIN AND SHOPPING. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR.

1 Unit Available
12089 Sarkis Drive
12089 Sarkis Drive, Mokena, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
5547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12089 Sarkis Drive in Mokena. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
15824 PEGGY Lane
15824 Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Third floor rental available in great location. Unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and spacious balcony. Well-maintained building is located in Crime-Free Housing neighborhood.

Median Rent in Orland Park

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Orland Park is $1,155, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,359.
Studio
$995
1 Bed
$1,155
2 Beds
$1,359
3+ Beds
$1,738
City GuideOrland Park
Orland Park: it’s “where you want to be" (-Orland Park town motto)

If you've always wanted to live that T.V. neighborhood dream--you know, a place where creating social ties between neighbors is the norm and academic values are of the utmost importance--Orland Park, IL, is your paradise. This community of 57,767 people has been awarded by Money Magazine as the 45th Best Place to Live in America in 2006. It may be a bit pricey to live in such an affluent neighborhood, but if you play your cards right you'll be glad you did.

Vacancy Shmacancy

With a vacancy rate of about 3.25%, it may be a bit difficult to find an apartment in Orlando Park. Who are we kidding, it's going to be a pretty tedious task. So if you’re fully prepared to make the most out of the effort, here are some things you must do:

Set a Budget Housing in Orland Park is--arguably--the most expensive in Illinois. If you don’t want to break the bank, better set a budget and stick to it lest you get carried away with the allure of beautiful homes.

Drive Around Sure, looking for rental properties online is no sweat; however, some city apartments are not listed online, and you might miss out on great offers. Drive around the city and you can test-drive the commute time and the distance of the rental property to your workplace as well. Talk about hitting two birds with one stone.

Prepare your Documents You really don’t know when lady luck may decide to pour out her favor in your search. So just in case, you need to have your documents ready – proof of income, credit history, reference and your pet’s necessary records, if you have any.

The Neighborhoods

These are a few notable Orland Park neighborhoods to consider, depending on if you want to live the high life...or focus on eating ramen noodles and "owning" cinder block furniture.

Lakeside/Glenlake Dr.: Being one of the 15% highest income communities in the country, this gated community is the home of the wealthy. Thus, serious cash is needed to rent a home in this neighborhood. Really, we're talking deep, deep pockets. $$$$$

Village Center: Surrounding Orland Park’s affluent neighborhood is an area with rental prices at the other end of the spectrum. This walkable residential area has one of the most affordable rental rates in Illinois. $

Nancy Ln./Orlan Brook Dr.: With most homes built between 1970 to 1999, you’ll sense a similarity in the design and architecture of apartments for rent when you drive around this neighborhood. The average rental price for housing in this neighborhood is in the mid-range for an Illinois rental property. $$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Orland Park?
In Orland Park, the median rent is $995 for a studio, $1,155 for a 1-bedroom, $1,359 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,738 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Orland Park, check out our monthly Orland Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Orland Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Orland Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Orland Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orland Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Wheaton, and Lombard.

