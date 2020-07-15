/
/
/
City Colleges of Chicago-Wilbur Wright College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM
93 Apartments For Rent Near City Colleges of Chicago-Wilbur Wright College
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
1 of 28
Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
3629 North Linder Avenue
3629 North Linder Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1830 sqft
Gut-rehabbed in 2009, this home has received beautiful and modern updates over the last 3 years. Warmth and natural light greet you as you step through the front door.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
5547 West WILSON Avenue
5547 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2600 sqft
Sharp! Prof. expanded & completely remodeled. High end finishes & gleaming hardwood floors thru out.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
4806 N Kentucky 2
4806 North Kentucky Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
725 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Mayfair Updated 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 61347 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line. Quick access to the Kennedy Expressway for easy commute.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
6013 West Gunnison Street
6013 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Move in Ready Jefferson Park 2nd Floor unit 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Eat-In Kitchen w/ Ceramic Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances W/Private Balcony off Kitchen. 2 full Bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
5741 N Mango Ave
5741 North Mango Avenue, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge three level bungalow in excellent condition and move in ready. This is an unbelievable value. If your family wants to be in Chicago in a great neighborhood and needs lots of space, then call Rich Piper to set a showing.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
4810 N Kentucky Ave 2
4810 North Kentucky Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
750 sqft
Mighty Mayfair - Near Blue Line - Property Id: 290488 Updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line - Modern Kitchen, Large Balcony! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4060 Milwaukee
4060 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Distinguished three bedroom, one and a half bathroom in the heart of Portage Park features brand new kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, spacious living area, updated bathrooms,
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
4808 N Kentucky Ave 2
4808 North Kentucky Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Near Blue Line Stop - Property Id: 319467 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment near Montrose Blue Line. Quick access to the Kennedy Expressway for easy commute.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4411 N La Crosse Ave 2
4411 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
400 sqft
Jefferson Park Huge 2 room Studio! Free Heat!! - Property Id: 126982 Vintage LARGE 2 Room Studio near Highway! Heat included! Huge Deck! This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4409 N La Crosse Ave 3
4409 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,050
550 sqft
New 2 Room Studio in Jefferson Park - Property Id: 132116 Large 2-Room Studio Apt near Highway! SS Appliances, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Heat Included! Huge Deck! Large 2 Room Studio / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4911 W Cuyler Ave 1
4911 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Renovated 1 Bedroom in Portage Park - Property Id: 275002 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Milwaukee and Cuyler in the heart of Portage Park. Close to Chase Bank, Jimmy Johns, Jewel - Osco, Marshalls and Portage Park Shopping Center.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4042 North Milwaukee Ave. 2
4042 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bd 1.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4048 N Milwaukee 2
4048 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd 1 ba 700 sq ft - Property Id: 127744 Amazing 1 bedroom, one bathroom in the are of Portage Park, with a brand new kitchen and cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, updated bathroom,
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4909 W Cuyler Ave
4909 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
ALL MOVE IN FEE WAIVED! GUT REHAB! - Property Id: 298975 Location: 4909 W Cuyler ave, Portage Park, 60641 Rent: $1200 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: For rent $150/mo PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
6440 West Devon Avenue
6440 West Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Big 1 bedroom condo on top floor in elevator building rent includes heated attached garage parking. Eat in kitchen with granite breakfast bar. Separate dining room with extra big bedroom with 2 closets and large walk hall closet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4311 North Cicero
4311 North Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1600 sqft
Luxury living at its best. Phenomenal Super High End Spacious 3BR 2 BA Penthouse Condo. Boutique building - New Construction 2019. Come and make this place the new home for your family. High end interior finishes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4752 N Lotus Ave
4752 North Lotus Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Jefferson Park 1bd - Parking Included - Property Id: 290234 Charming 1 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, standard kitchen, dishwasher,
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
5051 West Berenice Avenue
5051 West Berenice Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
THIS SUNNY 2BD/1BA BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS, HUGE CLOSETS, AND AMPLE COUNTER SPACE! ENCLOSED BACK PORCH AND LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4913 W Cuyler Ave 03
4913 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4913 WEST Cuyler, #03 - Property Id: 310904 Must See 1BR Bedroom in Portage Park! Brand new gut rehabs; studio, one, two and three beds apartments. All units feature hardwood floors central heat and air new kitchens and baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4822 W Montrose Ave 2
4822 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Rare Jefferson Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room!! - Property Id: 132107 1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt near Highway! SS Appl, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Separate Living / Dining Room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
5455 W Agatite Ave
5455 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,225
1800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Agatite House - Property Id: 145704 ^^NOTE^^ The upstairs bedrooms ceilings are slanted so they do not qualify under section 8. I will be posting a video of the property early next week..
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Montclare
2421 N Oak Park Ave
2421 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Fully renovated 2Br Heat/Water incld S/S appl - Property Id: 227162 Location: 2421 N Oak Park Rent: $1325 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet Friendly Laundry: In Building Parking: Streer (Permit) -Great 2BR fully renovated unit on the corner of