highwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 PM
145 Apartments for rent in Highwood, IL📍
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 1 mile of Highwood
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$995
510 sqft
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
1 Unit Available
716 Central Ave
716 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,195
Studio Available Downtown HP! Walk To The Beach!! - Property Id: 250180 Cable/Internet ready Carpet Internet/Cable Ready Laundry in Building Modern Bath Modern Kitchen Refrigerator Separate Short Walk to Metra Station Cat Friendly Laundry
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue
700 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$950
HIGHLAND PARK STUDIO on a 38 ACRE WOODED PARK - Property Id: 216869 Wonderful, adorable studio overlooking 38 acre Sunset Woods Park.
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
1 Unit Available
650 Central Ave Highland Park
650 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
805 sqft
Vintage 1 Bedroom in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 248919 Charming very large one bedroom with with fully renovated kitchen including granite countertops, modern cabinets and great appliances.
1 Unit Available
2298 Green Bay Road
2298 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1248 sqft
This vintage townhome features two large bedrooms with a full, unfinished basement. Laundry is located in the basement. The Master bedroom is gigantic and includes a walk in closet. Plenty of space to garden, BBQ or relax in the backyard.
1 Unit Available
1250 Park Avenue
1250 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
784 sqft
GREAT VALUE!! VACANT, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED. MOVE RIGHT IN!! Spacious 1 Bedroom & 1 bath (very ample size) condo in lovely North Shore. Open LR /DR combo, hardwood oak parquet floors, glass sliders, private outdoor patio.
1 Unit Available
560 VINE Avenue
560 Vine Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
DOWNTOWN HIGHLAND PARK LOCATION, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BRAND NEW CARPET. PRICED RIGHT! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER DISHWASHER, AND REFRIGERATOR, 1 CARPORT AND 1 OPEN LOT PARKING. CLOSE TO TRAIN, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND LAKE.
Chesterfield Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
1875 Cavell Ave.
1875 Cavell Avenue, Highland Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1875 Cavell Ave.
1 Unit Available
890 Old Elm Road
890 Old Elm Road, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Extremely well cared for home. A three bedroom with two full and one half bath. Very roomy Living Room with wood burning fireplace and combo dining room. Kitchen with eating area. Separate family room.
Results within 5 miles of Highwood
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.
1 Unit Available
293 E DEERPATH RD 31
293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,175
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028 Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20
Briarwoods
1 Unit Available
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
1330 Ridgewood Drive
1330 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1300 sqft
Highland Park Cozy 2 BR w/ Basement and Garage - Location and character. This 2 bedroom home is tucked away from it all. Full basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Wooded lot.
1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
735 sqft
Like New 1 Bedroom ...
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
537 Center Avenue
537 East Center Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3800 sqft
Large Northshore Home for Rent - Walk to the Lake in Lake Bluff. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car garage Available as of Mid May. (RLNE5660888)
1 Unit Available
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245 Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP! 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor
1 Unit Available
371 Central Ave 2W
371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1946 Linden Ave Gdn
1946 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
Unit Gdn Available 08/01/20 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apt in Highland Park! - Property Id: 295176 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apartment Available in Highland Park! Blocks to Metra Station! Stainless Steel Appliances Incl.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Highwood, the median rent is $1,043 for a studio, $1,211 for a 1-bedroom, $1,424 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,822 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Highwood, check out our monthly Highwood Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Highwood area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highwood from include Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
