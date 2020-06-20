All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1348 W Roscoe St 201

1348 W Roscoe St · (773) 603-5520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1348 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
internet access
key fob access
new construction
LAKEVIEW BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - Property Id: 283105

Brand New Construction Alert!! The Southport Corridor in Lakeview has major retailers and smaller boutiques and is also home to countless dining and entertainment venues. Walking distance to the Brown line and easy access to the 90/94 expressway. This neighborhood is rated as one of Chicago's most convenient commuter locations!

Units come with these top of the line amenities...
- Smart thermostats
- Keyless entry Latch system
- Bluetooth Speaker Fans in Bathroom
- Garbage disposals
- Tenant controlled heat & air
- Roof deck features outdoor kitchen, lounge area with television/internet + dog run.
- Dog wash & bike parking on site
-Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, plank flooring.
*Most units have private balcony

In addition to rent a monthly Bundled Services rent charge applies.
Your lease includes the following services and amenities: : Sewer/Water, High Speed Internet, The Minte, Garbage - these are subject to change without notice.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283105
Property Id 283105

(RLNE5789503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 W Roscoe St 201 have any available units?
1348 W Roscoe St 201 has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 W Roscoe St 201 have?
Some of 1348 W Roscoe St 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 W Roscoe St 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1348 W Roscoe St 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 W Roscoe St 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 W Roscoe St 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1348 W Roscoe St 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1348 W Roscoe St 201 does offer parking.
Does 1348 W Roscoe St 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 W Roscoe St 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 W Roscoe St 201 have a pool?
No, 1348 W Roscoe St 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1348 W Roscoe St 201 have accessible units?
No, 1348 W Roscoe St 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 W Roscoe St 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 W Roscoe St 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
