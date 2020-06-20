1348 W Roscoe St 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking internet access key fob access new construction

LAKEVIEW BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - Property Id: 283105



Brand New Construction Alert!! The Southport Corridor in Lakeview has major retailers and smaller boutiques and is also home to countless dining and entertainment venues. Walking distance to the Brown line and easy access to the 90/94 expressway. This neighborhood is rated as one of Chicago's most convenient commuter locations!



Units come with these top of the line amenities...

- Smart thermostats

- Keyless entry Latch system

- Bluetooth Speaker Fans in Bathroom

- Garbage disposals

- Tenant controlled heat & air

- Roof deck features outdoor kitchen, lounge area with television/internet + dog run.

- Dog wash & bike parking on site

-Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, plank flooring.

*Most units have private balcony



In addition to rent a monthly Bundled Services rent charge applies.

Your lease includes the following services and amenities: : Sewer/Water, High Speed Internet, The Minte, Garbage - these are subject to change without notice.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283105

Property Id 283105



(RLNE5789503)