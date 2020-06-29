2320 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2320-G · Avail. now
$2,200
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft
Unit 2320-1 · Avail. Aug 1
$2,595
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
24hr maintenance
new construction
cats allowed
pet friendly
Trendy Southport Location!
- fireplace - laundry in-unit - central air & forced heat - alarm system - 2 Parking spots for all units except Garden apartment - 5 blocks to EL - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit
Southport near Fullerton
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 registration fee per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Parking: Included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2320 N Southport Ave have any available units?
2320 N Southport Ave has 2 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 N Southport Ave have?
Some of 2320 N Southport Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 N Southport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2320 N Southport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 N Southport Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 N Southport Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2320 N Southport Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2320 N Southport Ave offers parking.
Does 2320 N Southport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 N Southport Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 N Southport Ave have a pool?
No, 2320 N Southport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2320 N Southport Ave have accessible units?
No, 2320 N Southport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 N Southport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 N Southport Ave has units with dishwashers.