1200 North Milwaukee Avenue Apt #706, Chicago, IL 60622 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Oversized Frankie Kitchen sink, Stained concrete floors, Whirlpool SS appliances! Incentive 1 Year free CAC gym membership or $500 Uber gift card! (*While supplies last) Apartment Amenities: Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances Spacious Walk-in Closets Washer/Dryer Quartz Countertops Custom Italian Cabinetry Custom Stained Concrete Floors Oversized Franke Kitchen Sink Patio *In Select Units Garage Door Window *In Select Units Window Coverings Community Amenities: - Rooftop Deck with Grills - Outdoor Fire Pit - Skyline Views - Near Public Transit - Bike Storage - Pressbox Dry Cleaning - Amazon Hub Package Delivery - Pet Friendly - Controlled Access Please call, text or email with any questions or to schedule a showing. Malcolm Vinson| Agent Epoch Chicago Phone: 312-366-1166 Pictures are representative of the advertised unit. The actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Equal housing opportunity. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582661 ]