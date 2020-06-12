All apartments in Chicago
1200 North Milwaukee Avenue

1200 North Milwaukee Avenue · (310) 849-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
1200 North Milwaukee Avenue Apt #706, Chicago, IL 60622 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Oversized Frankie Kitchen sink, Stained concrete floors, Whirlpool SS appliances! Incentive 1 Year free CAC gym membership or $500 Uber gift card! (*While supplies last) Apartment Amenities: Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances Spacious Walk-in Closets Washer/Dryer Quartz Countertops Custom Italian Cabinetry Custom Stained Concrete Floors Oversized Franke Kitchen Sink Patio *In Select Units Garage Door Window *In Select Units Window Coverings Community Amenities: - Rooftop Deck with Grills - Outdoor Fire Pit - Skyline Views - Near Public Transit - Bike Storage - Pressbox Dry Cleaning - Amazon Hub Package Delivery - Pet Friendly - Controlled Access Please call, text or email with any questions or to schedule a showing. Malcolm Vinson| Agent Epoch Chicago Phone: 312-366-1166 Pictures are representative of the advertised unit. The actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Equal housing opportunity. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582661 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue have any available units?
1200 North Milwaukee Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue have?
Some of 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 North Milwaukee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue has a pool.
Does 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
