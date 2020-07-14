All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood

2600 North Racine Avenue · (773) 672-8511
Location

2600 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1206WRI1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1208WR-G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 1206WRI2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 2606RA3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
gym
parking
on-site laundry
2600-10 N. Racine / 1206-10 W. Wrightwood - Located In the middle of Lincoln Park, this great corner building has Lofts, studios, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments. The building has a mix of both vintage and modern/updated units.

Amenities vary between units - they include:

Hardwood Floors
Large Back Deck
Shared Yard
In-Building Laundry
Assigned Building Engineer
Limited parking availible for an additional fee - so be sure to enquire
Dishwasher
Ganite counter tops
Central air
Washer dryer in unit

The Lincoln Park neighborhood is a fantastic place to shop, eat, relax, workout, and enjoy nightlife. Several parks are located nearby, as is DePaul University.

Easily accessed CTA stops include the Diversey (#76), Fullerton (#74), Ashland (#9 and Express #X9), and Halsted (#8) buses. The Diversey Brown Line and Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line stations are located within a short walk.

Located at the intersection of Racine & Wrightwood.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat fri

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood have any available units?
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood has 8 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood have?
Some of 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood currently offering any rent specials?
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood is pet friendly.
Does 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood offer parking?
Yes, 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood offers parking.
Does 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood have a pool?
No, 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood does not have a pool.
Does 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood have accessible units?
No, 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood has units with dishwashers.
