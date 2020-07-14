Amenities
2600-10 N. Racine / 1206-10 W. Wrightwood - Located In the middle of Lincoln Park, this great corner building has Lofts, studios, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments. The building has a mix of both vintage and modern/updated units.
Amenities vary between units - they include:
Hardwood Floors
Large Back Deck
Shared Yard
In-Building Laundry
Assigned Building Engineer
Limited parking availible for an additional fee - so be sure to enquire
Dishwasher
Ganite counter tops
Central air
Washer dryer in unit
The Lincoln Park neighborhood is a fantastic place to shop, eat, relax, workout, and enjoy nightlife. Several parks are located nearby, as is DePaul University.
Easily accessed CTA stops include the Diversey (#76), Fullerton (#74), Ashland (#9 and Express #X9), and Halsted (#8) buses. The Diversey Brown Line and Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line stations are located within a short walk.
Located at the intersection of Racine & Wrightwood.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat fri