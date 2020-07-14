Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed gym parking on-site laundry

2600-10 N. Racine / 1206-10 W. Wrightwood - Located In the middle of Lincoln Park, this great corner building has Lofts, studios, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments. The building has a mix of both vintage and modern/updated units.



Amenities vary between units - they include:



Hardwood Floors

Large Back Deck

Shared Yard

In-Building Laundry

Assigned Building Engineer

Limited parking availible for an additional fee - so be sure to enquire

Dishwasher

Ganite counter tops

Central air

Washer dryer in unit



The Lincoln Park neighborhood is a fantastic place to shop, eat, relax, workout, and enjoy nightlife. Several parks are located nearby, as is DePaul University.



Easily accessed CTA stops include the Diversey (#76), Fullerton (#74), Ashland (#9 and Express #X9), and Halsted (#8) buses. The Diversey Brown Line and Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line stations are located within a short walk.



Located at the intersection of Racine & Wrightwood.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat fri