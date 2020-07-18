All apartments in Honolulu
60 North Beretania Street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

60 North Beretania Street

60 North Beretania Street · (808) 591-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 North Beretania Street, Honolulu, HI 96817
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 3606 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
sauna
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Honolulu Tower Downtown
Enjoy this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking located on the 36 floor with beautiful sunrise and mountain views. A great space of 754 sq. ft. with lanai, a/c in bedroom, carpet, w/d, clean appliances. Water/sewer/basic cable/internet included
No smoking, No Pets, One year minimum lease.
Building features pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, BBQ grills, picnic area, security. Great location!!

To view, email Sue@mhprops.net
Schedule an appointment at www.mariehansenproperties.com
Sue Bauer
RS-53707
Marie Hansen Properties.

To apply on line at marehansenproperties.com, $22 application fee required over 18 years of age.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 6/25/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 North Beretania Street have any available units?
60 North Beretania Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 North Beretania Street have?
Some of 60 North Beretania Street's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 North Beretania Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 North Beretania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 North Beretania Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 North Beretania Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 60 North Beretania Street offer parking?
Yes, 60 North Beretania Street offers parking.
Does 60 North Beretania Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 North Beretania Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 North Beretania Street have a pool?
Yes, 60 North Beretania Street has a pool.
Does 60 North Beretania Street have accessible units?
No, 60 North Beretania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 North Beretania Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 North Beretania Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 North Beretania Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 North Beretania Street has units with air conditioning.
