60 North Beretania Street

Amenities

parking pool air conditioning sauna bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access sauna

Honolulu Tower Downtown

Enjoy this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking located on the 36 floor with beautiful sunrise and mountain views. A great space of 754 sq. ft. with lanai, a/c in bedroom, carpet, w/d, clean appliances. Water/sewer/basic cable/internet included

No smoking, No Pets, One year minimum lease.

Building features pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, BBQ grills, picnic area, security. Great location!!



To view, email Sue@mhprops.net

Schedule an appointment at www.mariehansenproperties.com

Sue Bauer

RS-53707

Marie Hansen Properties.



To apply on line at marehansenproperties.com, $22 application fee required over 18 years of age.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 6/25/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.