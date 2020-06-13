/
cheap apartments
85 Cheap Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mccully - Moiliili
3 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,445
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,475
363 sqft
Panoramic views of Ala Wai Boat Harbor, Ala Moana Beach park and west side sunset views! Furnished, totally renovated studio on 28th floor. Rent includes ALL utilities (except phone) in this secured building.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
750 Amana Street
750 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,245
318 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 11:00 am By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
617 Hausten Street
617 Hausten Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom partially furnished unit with 1 assigned parking. Unit has laminate flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Near bus line, schools, shopping and more. Approximately 450 Sq Ft of living space. $1400.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1450.00 per month Square feet: Approx. 500 sq. ft. Security Deposit: $1450.00 Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or government assistance allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
611 University Avenue
611 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
550 sqft
4- 1 bedroom, 1 bath units available, street parking only, utilities included. Coin operated laundry on premises. Units have been painted, upgraded, lanai's. Excellent location! Minutes away from bus stops, schools, shopping, and much more.....
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
424 Walina Street
424 Walina Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
413 sqft
Tastefully renovated beach chic fully furnished studio with small lanai. Super convenient location right by International market place.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1313 Rycroft St. Unit F
1313 Rycroft Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
550 sqft
1BR/1BA Apartment Ala Moana- 1 parking available - Available immediately! CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 383-6570 AS A SAFETY PRECAUSTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
422 Dayton Lane #A
422 Dayton Ln, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
400 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Liliha (Street parking only) - This small 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has a small kitchen with full size refrigerator (not pictured) and a gas stove. Street parking only. Laundry NOT available on site.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
1729 Malanai St.
1729 Malanai Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 Bed/ 1 Bath - AVAILABLE NOW! - Tenant pays electricity Rent includes water and sewer On site washing machine (RLNE5844307)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607
725 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,350
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 Available 06/16/20 Piikoi Plaza - Spacious, Furnished Studio/1 Bath Condo w/Parking - Piikoi Plaza - Spacious, furnished studio/1 bath condo with nice views! Washer and dryer in the unit, refrigerator,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3138 Waialae Avenue
3138 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Off Campus housing - Property Id: 274776 Private clean, & quiet studio room to occupy; bathroom to share with house guests. Kitchen and laundry are on site.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2635 Peter Street
2635 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,380
250 sqft
A cozy studio for 1 person with a bathroom built in a new modern home. Furnished with full-size bed, TV, kitchenette, refrigerator, and a private common area with washer and dryer. Private entry way. Near bus stop (#14). Just a minute to St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
711 Palani Avenue #A-1
711 Palani Ave, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
400 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath at 711 Palani AVE - 711 Palani Avenue - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with full kitchen, and 1 parking stall.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1419 Dominis St 1006
1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,225
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666 1419 Dominis Street, #1006 This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly Security deposit: $1,250.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1548 Liholiho Street #304
1548 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must See 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment...Available Now!!! - Partially furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking unit in Makiki. It is close proximity to Punahou School, Makiki District Park and the bus line.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1436 Kewalo St. 303
1436 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
454 sqft
Clean, one bedroom condo in Makiki - Covered parking - Clean and conveniently located in Makiki, Easy access to the freeway. One bedroom, one bath, one covered assigned parking stall. Comes with refrigerator, range, and AC in the living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2559 Peter Street
2559 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
400 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom St Louis Heights Kaimuki - Quiet tenants only! Owner lives onsite. A very charming walkup 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with full kitchen. Views of Ocean, town, and conveniently located with quick drives to UH, St.
