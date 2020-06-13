/
west loch estate
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
115 Apartments for rent in West Loch Estate, HI📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1011 Aawa Dr
91-1011 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1644 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in a very well maintained community. Very spacious and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1155 Aawa Drive
91-1155 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1581 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bed 2.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Waipahu
18 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
998 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1149 Mikohu St #26T
91-1149 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
485 sqft
Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-403 Lehopulu St.
94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2488 sqft
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D
91-1180 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
716 sqft
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R
91-1189 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
717 sqft
Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1119 Puamaeole Street
91-1119 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
739 sqft
Immaculate, upstairs, end unit with open lanai. Nicely upgraded w/carpet throughout. New AC and ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining area. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. Complex has pool, cabana, on-site manager.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1728 Ala Loa Street
91-1728 Ala Loa Street, Ewa Villages, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
485 sqft
Move in Ready!! This 1 Bed 1 Bath Ohana unit is located in Ewa Beach built in 2018 has eat in kitchen, vinyl floors and its own washer and dryer for the unit. Terrific location, next to parks, Parks & schools.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-049 Waipahu Street
94-049 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
702 sqft
Rarely available 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom with tub/shower condo located in Kunia Terrace.Nicely renovated in 2019, private corner 3rd floor unit with nobody above you. This condo is in fantastic condition and move in ready.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1062 Mikohu St #4U
91-1062 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
716 sqft
Ewa Beach - Palm Villas II - 2 Bed/1 Bath/ 2 Parking -Upstairs unit - Ewa Gentry: Palm Villas II Townhome - Upstairs 2 bedroom/1.5 bath/ 2 Parking unit available. Laminate flooring. Washer dryer in unit. Window AC in bedrooms.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Ewa
159 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,228
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,631
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2
92-967 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1411 sqft
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking at breezy Makakilo.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-620 Pohakupuna Rd
91-620 Pohakupuna Road, Ewa Beach, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1321 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath family home with lots of room to spread out - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath family home with lots of room to spread out & enjoy single story living. Big fenced in yard for children & pets to run around.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-822 Makaonaona St
91-822 Makaonaona Street, Ewa Beach, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
3Bed/1 1/2Bath Ewa Beach House - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5749099)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1598 Wahane
91-1598 Wahane Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1517 sqft
91-1598 Wahane Available 06/15/20 Kapolei Knolls 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Single Level Home - Nicely maintained 3 bdrm, 2 bath one-level home on quiet cul-de-sac. 2 car enclosed garage. Big open kitchen with high ceilings, island counter and family room.
The average rent price for West Loch Estate rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,790.
