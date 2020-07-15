218 Apartments For Rent Near UH at Manoa

/
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
859 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,645
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Waikiki
1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005
1551 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning retreat! 2bed/2 bath/2 parking - great for couple or share. Do not miss out on this upscale unit. Longterm and month to month. Behold luxury, Class in Waikiki.
Waikiki
1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001
1860 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1180 sqft
Available this July!!!! Stunning views in this convenient spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath 1 parking unit with its own new washer/dryer in the Wailana at Waikiki! Absolutely the best location for Living/Working in town as it is not too inside Waikiki but
Waikiki
229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset
229 Paoakalani Ave, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Aston Waikiki Sunset is your home away from home. This furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 parking unit is conveniently located with a great ocean view. It's just a short walk to the beach, Kapiolani Park, zoo, bus lines, restaurants, and many more.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Kapiolani Blvd PH I-4805
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1596 sqft
A MUST SEE PROPERTY!! "BEST" Penthouse in Moana Pacific, High 48th floor, 2,200+ sq.ft. with 3 master suites: 2 Parking Stalls (tandem).
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2011 Puowaina Dr
2011 Puowaina Drive, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1802 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home centrally located in the Punchbowl area.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE THIS AUGUST 2020! 37th Fl- Luxurious 3 BR, 3 BA, 2 PK with office/DEN spare room, with spectacular Ocean views in the newly re-invented Kaka'ako Area. Every Bedroom has an Ocean view and the own bathroom.
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
Lukepane Hale
727 Lukepane Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
690 sqft
Now showing by appointment for long term lease. Shorter term is negotiable.. Please watch our video first by searching "727 Lukepane 304" on youtube.com , or copy this link and paste it on your browser: https://youtu.
Waikiki
2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1
2452 Tusitala Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one bedroom with cable, internet, gas & electric included. 1 designated parking stall. Gas stove, Dishwasher, cooking utensils and linen provided. Minimum 90 day lease. No Pets and No Smoking in unit.
Mccully - Moiliili
555 University Avenue Apt. 705
555 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
684 sqft
Unfurnished - photos show with furniture. Lovely, coxy, nicely renovated one bedroom one bath one parking condo in a nicely maintained, centrally located building. Great Diamond Head view from living room and bedroom. Bedroom is upstairs.
Waikiki
445 Seaside Ave., Unit 2817 - 1
445 Seaside Ave, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
305 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Resort living. Everything you want is here. Large lanai to relax and enjoy the view. AC to keep you cool. Everything is included in this cute studio. 30 day minimum stay add GE & TA tax.
Waikiki
445 Seaside Avenue #2815
445 Seaside Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Island Colony Waikiki, Stunning High Floor Ocean, Ala Wai Canal, Golf Course and Diamond Head Views.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1108 Auahi St #1406
1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1393 sqft
1108 Auahi St #1406 Available 08/03/20 Luxurious Prestige - Anaha 1406 - Rental Terms Rent: $5,500 Security Deposit: $5,500 Application Fee: $25.00 Available: August 3, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Anaha.
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2916 date Street
2916 Date Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
776 sqft
Year Built: 1981 Sq. Footage: 704 Sq. Ft. + 143 Sq. Ft. Lanai Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 2 Bath Parking: 2- Assigned parking stalls Lease Duration: 1 year Deposit: $2250.
Waikiki
229 Paoakalani Avenue
229 Paoakalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
534 sqft
CALL SUSAN WEINIK RA HAWAII HOMES INTERNATIONAL 808-382 1162 FOR SHOWINGS. WAIKIKI SUNSET APT 2903 SIX MONTH OR MO TO MO.
Waikiki
444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1
444 Nahua St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
521 sqft
30 Day Minimum Rental: Charming 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with Tandem parking has Euro sleeper couch in living room. Fully furnished kitchen, with dishwasher, and cooking amenities. Window AC in living room. Washer/Dryer in bathroom with tub & shower.
Waikiki
444 Nahua Street
444 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,050
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom 1-Bath @ 444 Nahua, which has a large roof-top recreation deck that features a magnificent view, swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and barbecues for your enjoyment.
Waikiki
2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1
2240 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond Head & Partial Ocean Views from the 30th Floor, Renovated & Move-In Ready Unit! RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES PLUS FREE WI-FI & 1 COVERED PARKING! Fully Furnished, Window A/C, 68 Sq.Ft. Lanai for You To Relax.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805
88 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
939 sqft
Live luxuriously in this stunning, fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 parking unit at Hawaiki Tower located in the Ala Moana "superblock", just right across Ala Moana Shopping Center and just minutes from Waikiki.