Apartment List
/
HI
/
honolulu
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
922 sqft
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3038 Felix St
3038 Felix Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1812 sqft
3038 Felix St Available 06/15/20 LUXURIOUS ST LOUIS HEIGHTS 2BR/2BA EXECUTIVE HOME - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 15 - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
2920 Ala Ilima Street, #502
2920 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
870 sqft
2/2 with parking in Lakeshore Tower - 2/2 in Salt Lake's Lakeshore Tower. Spacious 870 sq ft of living space in this updated unit. Both kitchen and bathrooms have updated counters and beautiful wood cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816
3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
793 sqft
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
14 DAYS FREE RENT!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
757 Kinalau Place
757 Kinalau Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
786 sqft
Hale O Pumehana 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 assigned cover parking. This unit was recently renovated with attention to detail designs, All top end appliances, flooring, window coverings, carpet, a/c, and much more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
894 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4134 Keanu Street #4
4134 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1035 sqft
Upgraded Ready to Move in Waialae Gardens - Cool 2-bedroom 2-bath corner unit 2 Story townhome has one of the most convenient locations in Honolulu.

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1420 Pueo Street
1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1628 sqft
2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
988 Halekauwila st
988 Halekauwila Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
743 sqft
Available 06/20/20 41st fl diamond ocean view 2b2b Utilities included - Property Id: 295790 Planning to rent out my 2BR / 2Ba 743ft High-Ceiling 41st floor facing diamond head cool ocean side! Recently replaced the new refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710
2333 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
887 sqft
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the heart of Oahu - Beautiful condo with gorgeous views of Diamond Head, city skyline, golf course, mountains, park & the Ala Wai canal. Window a/c, cable ready.

1 of 7

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4942-2 Kilauea Ave
4942 Kilauea Ave, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1190 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Deluxe Town Home in Kahala - Property Id: 295077 Elegantly remodeled with complete new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have beautiful tile and new fixtures.

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2979 Kalakaua Avenue
2979 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1456 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1212 Punahou Street, #2605
1212 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
981 sqft
Banyan Tree Plaza 2/2 with Wonderful views - Available Now! Enjoy peaceful views from this 2 bdm/2 bath unit conveniently located in the well-maintained Banyan Tree Plaza.

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3019 Kalakaua Ave. #5
3019 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2140 sqft
3019 Kalakaua Avenue #5 - 2/ Bedroom 2/ Bathroom Oceanfront No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816164)

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
581 Kamoku st 2408
581 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1189 sqft
Unit 2408 Available 07/01/20 Royal Iolani 2 bed 2 bath 2 parking condo - Property Id: 282743 This Rare Remodeled Royal Iolani Condo is now available for rent in this sought after neighborhood Just 4 minutes from Waikiki!! Grey Tile floors

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
215 North King St
215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
736 sqft
Available for rent 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Downtown - Property Id: 282427 Available for rent in downtown! Secured 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath with 2 covered unassigned parking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
948 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. Its just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.

1 of 50

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
Crystal Park 855 Makahiki Way, #201
855 Makahiki Way, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
978 sqft
Rarely Available 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall #2 end unit at Crystal Park - Rarely available end/corner unit at Crystal Park! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall #2 is located next to the McCully/Moilili Public

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1018 Lunalilo St. #703
1018 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
977 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with 2 Parking - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, 2-parking is located in Makiki near Ward Ave. It comes with a lanai facing ocean/city side. Full kitchen with dishwasher and storage units available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1621 Dole Street Unit 206
1621 Dole Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
807 sqft
Punahou/Makiki/Lower Manoa Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominum - This residence is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 parking condominium with 807 square feet of living space. This home enjoys the cool breezes blowing through Manoa Valley.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
801 S.

