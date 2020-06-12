/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
922 sqft
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3038 Felix St
3038 Felix Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1812 sqft
3038 Felix St Available 06/15/20 LUXURIOUS ST LOUIS HEIGHTS 2BR/2BA EXECUTIVE HOME - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 15 - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
2920 Ala Ilima Street, #502
2920 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
870 sqft
2/2 with parking in Lakeshore Tower - 2/2 in Salt Lake's Lakeshore Tower. Spacious 870 sq ft of living space in this updated unit. Both kitchen and bathrooms have updated counters and beautiful wood cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816
3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
793 sqft
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
14 DAYS FREE RENT!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
757 Kinalau Place
757 Kinalau Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
786 sqft
Hale O Pumehana 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 assigned cover parking. This unit was recently renovated with attention to detail designs, All top end appliances, flooring, window coverings, carpet, a/c, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
894 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4134 Keanu Street #4
4134 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1035 sqft
Upgraded Ready to Move in Waialae Gardens - Cool 2-bedroom 2-bath corner unit 2 Story townhome has one of the most convenient locations in Honolulu.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1420 Pueo Street
1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1628 sqft
2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
988 Halekauwila st
988 Halekauwila Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
743 sqft
Available 06/20/20 41st fl diamond ocean view 2b2b Utilities included - Property Id: 295790 Planning to rent out my 2BR / 2Ba 743ft High-Ceiling 41st floor facing diamond head cool ocean side! Recently replaced the new refrigerator.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710
2333 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
887 sqft
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the heart of Oahu - Beautiful condo with gorgeous views of Diamond Head, city skyline, golf course, mountains, park & the Ala Wai canal. Window a/c, cable ready.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4942-2 Kilauea Ave
4942 Kilauea Ave, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1190 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Deluxe Town Home in Kahala - Property Id: 295077 Elegantly remodeled with complete new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have beautiful tile and new fixtures.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2979 Kalakaua Avenue
2979 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1456 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1212 Punahou Street, #2605
1212 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
981 sqft
Banyan Tree Plaza 2/2 with Wonderful views - Available Now! Enjoy peaceful views from this 2 bdm/2 bath unit conveniently located in the well-maintained Banyan Tree Plaza.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3019 Kalakaua Ave. #5
3019 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2140 sqft
3019 Kalakaua Avenue #5 - 2/ Bedroom 2/ Bathroom Oceanfront No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816164)
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
581 Kamoku st 2408
581 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1189 sqft
Unit 2408 Available 07/01/20 Royal Iolani 2 bed 2 bath 2 parking condo - Property Id: 282743 This Rare Remodeled Royal Iolani Condo is now available for rent in this sought after neighborhood Just 4 minutes from Waikiki!! Grey Tile floors
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
215 North King St
215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
736 sqft
Available for rent 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Downtown - Property Id: 282427 Available for rent in downtown! Secured 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath with 2 covered unassigned parking.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
948 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. Its just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
Crystal Park 855 Makahiki Way, #201
855 Makahiki Way, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
978 sqft
Rarely Available 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall #2 end unit at Crystal Park - Rarely available end/corner unit at Crystal Park! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall #2 is located next to the McCully/Moilili Public
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1018 Lunalilo St. #703
1018 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
977 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with 2 Parking - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, 2-parking is located in Makiki near Ward Ave. It comes with a lanai facing ocean/city side. Full kitchen with dishwasher and storage units available.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1621 Dole Street Unit 206
1621 Dole Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
807 sqft
Punahou/Makiki/Lower Manoa Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominum - This residence is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 parking condominium with 807 square feet of living space. This home enjoys the cool breezes blowing through Manoa Valley.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
801 S.
