Apartment List
/
HI
/
honolulu
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 AM

160 Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mccully - Moiliili
3 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
2450 Prince Edward Street
2450 Prince Edward Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,800
257 sqft
Fully Furnished turn key_Avail. NOW.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
663 sqft
Spectacular panoramic view of Diamond Head direct from your own living room, patio, and bedroom. Central town location in Moiliili, several blocks from Iolani School and minutes from University of Manoa, Ala Moana, and Waikiki by car.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
894 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1717 Mott-Smith Drive
1717 Mott Smith Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom, one bathroom with one assigned, covered, secured parking stall is now available for rent at Mott-Smith Laniloa.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4124 Keanu Street
4124 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1035 sqft
Perfect location andgreat 2bed/2bath floorplan! This home features a large open floorplan with an updated kitchen, full size washer/dryer and brand new refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
4174 Kaimuki Avenue
4174 Kaimuki Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1486 sqft
Great Kaimuki location, One Level, Spacious 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath Home. - Single Family, one level, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, dining area, family room, enclosed patio, laundry room, 2 car garage with auto garage door.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1313 Rycroft St. Unit F
1313 Rycroft Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
550 sqft
1BR/1BA Apartment Ala Moana- 1 parking available - Available immediately! CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 383-6570 AS A SAFETY PRECAUSTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1420 Pueo Street
1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1628 sqft
2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2984 Makalei Pl
2984 Makalei Place, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3325 sqft
Ocean view, Private home, Open-air, Pool, Diamond Head, Luxury, Casa de Makalei - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4727 Kahala Avenue # A
4727 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
7 Bedrooms
$75,000
7860 sqft
Private 7bdrm Beachfront Home w/Carriage House & Pool! Kahala Beachside Estate - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE
3014 Hibiscus Drive, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,450
1768 sqft
Rarely Available Furnished Diamond Head Terrace Home - Available June 1, 2020 - For more information, call or text Ray at (808) 393-0295 or email ray@pro808.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1024 Spencer Street #3
1024 Spencer Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,750
530 sqft
Spencer Street W/Views! - Large studio suite w/queen murphy bed and amazing diamond head, ocean & city views. Private entrance just 10 steps from parking. Full size kitchen and appliances, with dining counter.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
581 Kamoku st 2408
581 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1189 sqft
Unit 2408 Available 07/01/20 Royal Iolani 2 bed 2 bath 2 parking condo - Property Id: 282743 This Rare Remodeled Royal Iolani Condo is now available for rent in this sought after neighborhood Just 4 minutes from Waikiki!! Grey Tile floors

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
3919 Pili Place
3919 Pili Place, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1068 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bdrm/1 bath with spectacular Diamond Head & ocean views - Beautiful Diamond Head & ocean views compliment this fully renovated and never before lived in upstairs unit in Wilhelmina Rise! Three bedrooms, one bath with spacious

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,400
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani Available Mid May! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available mid May! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Honolulu, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Honolulu renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHonolulu 3 BedroomsHonolulu Apartments with BalconyHonolulu Apartments with Garage
Honolulu Apartments with GymHonolulu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHonolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Apartments with PoolHonolulu Apartments with Washer-DryerHonolulu Cheap Places
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Furnished ApartmentsHonolulu Luxury PlacesHonolulu Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College