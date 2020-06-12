Apartment List
HI
honolulu
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1026 Iiwi Street
1026 Iiwi Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1784 sqft
Vintage home with over 1784 Sq Ft of living space includes a private backyard with pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
1840 Lusitana Street
1840 Lusitana Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
This duplex house is split into different sections. The house is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with separate entry. The laundry area is shared with other tenants. The unit has access to 1 parking stall in front of the house.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
4174 Kaimuki Avenue
4174 Kaimuki Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1486 sqft
Great Kaimuki location, One Level, Spacious 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath Home. - Single Family, one level, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, dining area, family room, enclosed patio, laundry room, 2 car garage with auto garage door.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2217 Kalihi Street
2217 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, HI
2217 Kalihi Street Available 07/01/20 Two Story Renovated Home, 5 bed 2 Bath with Garage in Kalihi Valley - This is a large, charming modern clean home in the Upper Kalihi Area. This rental is a two story home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1547 Alencastre St.
1547 Alencastre Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bath + Den near UH/Chaminade - Property Id: 6034 Large 3 bedroom/1 bath + den conveniently located in lower St. Louis Heights.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1018 Kealaolu
1018 Kealaolu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Charming 5bd/4ba Private Home w/Pool, Tropical yard, & A/C. Hookipa Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2984 Makalei Pl
2984 Makalei Place, Honolulu, HI
Ocean view, Private home, Open-air, Pool, Diamond Head, Luxury, Casa de Makalei - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palolo
1 Unit Available
2321 Orchid St
2321 Orchid Street, Honolulu, HI
2321 Orchid Street - Property Id: 293609 2321 Orchid Street Separate entrances. Upstairs unit: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Downstairs unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bath Tenant pays for the electricity, cable tv, telephone, internet and wifi.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
5095 LIKINI STREET #A202
5095 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Three Regents - Clean and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on second floor. View of mountains and golf course. 2 parking spaces - uncovered. Washer/dryer in unit. Easy to show. Short notice ok. E-mail agent to schedule a showing: darlene@pro808.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE
3014 Hibiscus Drive, Honolulu, HI
Rarely Available Furnished Diamond Head Terrace Home - Available June 1, 2020 - For more information, call or text Ray at (808) 393-0295 or email ray@pro808.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
707 16th Avenue
707 16th Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
948 sqft
Kaimuki 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex home w/ utl. - 707 16th Ave. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex home w/ utl. included $2700/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 1956 Unit Sq. Footage: 948 (approximately) Lot Sq.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
3919 Pili Place
3919 Pili Place, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1068 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bdrm/1 bath with spectacular Diamond Head & ocean views - Beautiful Diamond Head & ocean views compliment this fully renovated and never before lived in upstairs unit in Wilhelmina Rise! Three bedrooms, one bath with spacious

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
5158 Kilauea Avenue
5158 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1668 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home plus den - The opportunity to live in the well established community of Waialae Nui Valley is now available! This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home can easily convert to a 5 bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1561 Kanunu Street 1406
1561 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1043 sqft
Spacious Unit at Princess Leilani - Property Id: 277021 Rent - Includes water and sewage. Tenant pay for electricity, cable, internet, telephone, etc. Unfurnished, clean, spacious, convenient location, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 parking stalls.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2444 Waolani Ave.
2444 Waolani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
915 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport - Recently Refreshed, this cozy home is offers: ** Fresh Paint inside and out ** Spacious Kitchen ** New Range ** New Refrigerator ** Tile Flooring Throughout ** Lease term: 1 Year to start ** Tenant pays:

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
132 Milo Lane
132 Milo Lane, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Punchbowl/Nuuanu Single family house 3 bed, 1.5 newly renovated, carport, plenty parking, pet negotiable - Beautiful and Lush Punchbowl/Nuuanu neighborhood - Spacious yard single family house 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with carport.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3234 Pahoa Ave.
3234 Pahoa Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1282 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 3 bedroom in centrally located Kaimuki - 3 bedroom home; all utilities included. New cabinets and floors. Easy freeway access. Close to shopping and restaurants. Basic cable TV and yard maintenance also included in rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1177 Queen Street Unit 4502
1177 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1392 sqft
3/2/2 at Koolani - This unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 assigned parking, unfurnished. The furniture in the photos do not come with the unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1834 Metcalf St.
1834 Metcalf Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1104 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, with open parking for two - Spacious three-bedroom single-family home is now available for rent near the Punahou/McCully area. This home is situated on an open lot that can provide many uses and benefits.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3320 Herbert Street
3320 Herbert Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1600 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Live near Waikiki in this spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport- Single level home located off Kapahulu Ave.! - -Rental Address: 3320 Herbert Street Honolulu, HI 96816 Rent: $2,850.00 Per Month Deposit: $2,850.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
791 Onaha Street
791 Onaha Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2312 sqft
Kahala Corner House Available! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 2 vehicle garage - This beautiful Kahala home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is featured on a corner lot with open and enclosed yards.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
3445 Kilauea Avenue
3445 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Kaimuki Home For Rent Utilities Included - Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Kaimuki. 2 full kitchens on each floor, enclosed garage, low maintenance yard, PV, AC units in every room, spa jet tub in master bath, new stainless steel kitchen appliances.

