147 Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI

Get Ready When navigating a move from the mainland to Hawaii, it is best to go ahead and look for an agent, realtor, or broker who is very familiar with the area. Get as much of the paperwork out of the way as possible before you fly in to look at properties, and make sure your credit check is taken care of ahead of time. Gather bank references, income statements, and cash or check book to hand over a security deposit if you find the perfect place. Once you set foot on the island you'll never want to leave, so it's best to have the essentials up front.

Get Set This is prime island living, so expect prices to be very steep, especially during the tourist season which is pretty much all year. As an added cushion, you should have in reserve at least four months worth of living expenses unless you have the good fortune to come to the island with a job lined up already.

Go! You want to give yourself enough time to look, so you absolutely have to be out of your current residence. Usually four to six weeks ahead of time is a good measure for success. If you happen to find something, a month and a half should be enough time to arrange for packing and transporting your life to your new island paradise!