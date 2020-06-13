Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

147 Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2188 Amikamika Pl Unit A
2188 Amikamika Place, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - AWESOME VIEWS IN PACIFIC PALISADES 3BR/2BA/2PKG UPSTAIRS UNIT IN DUPLEX(PACIFIC PALISADES - PEARL CITY) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1390 Koaheahe Pl. #15-146
98-1390 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
983 sqft
Waiau Garden Villa - Desirable Corner End 2/2 Unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3742106)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-523 LULU ST
98-523 Lulu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
Enjoy Aiea - HARBOR TERRACE NEWTOWN in Aiea! All on one level, 3BD, 2BA, Duplex with attached 2-car garage. PHOTOVOLTAIC PANELS to reduce your electric bill! Beautiful Kitchen with refrigerator and electric range/oven. Family or Dining Room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1398 sqft
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kam Hwy #A4105
1060 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City, HI
Studio
$1,150
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Century Park Plaza-Ocean Tower - Studio/1 bath unit with 1 assigned parking. Community features, elevator, secured entry and pool. Property in walking distance to theaters, grocery store, shopping centers, post office and freeway access.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back
1033 Kaweloka Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath 2 parking (tandem) in Pearl City. Water/sewer included. Final candidate subject to $30 credit check fee. If interested, please text or call us, do not inquire via web.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1699 Kaahumanu Street, #27C
98-1699 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Spacious Wailuna! Centrally Located! - Spacious 2/1.5 with 1,080 sq ft of living space. Scenic views and beautifully maintained grounds in this desirable townhome community.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-635 Kaahele Street
98-635 Kaahele Street, Pearl City, HI
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
3580 sqft
PET FRIENDLY EXECUTIVE ROYAL SUMMIT HOME WITH SOLAR PV PANELS, HUGE BACKYARD 40'X50' (2000 sf) with 240 sf covered patio great for relaxing and entertaining.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1
98-633 Kilinoe St, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
947 sqft
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1 Available 12/23/19 Chateau Newtown 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with 2 parking stalls - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor townhouse has no neighbors behind and comes with 2 open parking stalls.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-755 Iho PL
98-755 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204
94-106 Manawa Pl, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
"Cliffside Village" Ocean and City Views - Enjoy ocean and city view from your lanai. Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Partly furnished townhome. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Carpet, 2 ceiling fan and Window A/C. 1 PARKING STALL. Great Location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-450 Koauka Lp. 807
98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
495 sqft
The Highlander - 1/1/1 - Electricity Included! - Great corner unit with Pearl Harbor views. One bedroom, one bath, one covered parking stall located near the building's entrance for added convenience.
City GuidePearl City
"Hawaii is the best form of comfort for me. When I die, I want to be cremated, and I want half my ashes to be spread in the Pacific around the island, and the rest on the property." (-Richard Pryor)

A place good enough for any part of Richard Pryor is place good enough for us all. Pearl City sits astride Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge on the island of O'ahu, standing as a beacon for those who want to experience paradise first-hand. Face it, it doesn’t get better than the island life. O'ahu is indeed a resplendent display of nature putting on her very best show with tropical birds of every color, enormous ferns, and wildlife that simply robs you of your breath. Volcanic activity forced these islands up from the depths of the ocean floor and have provided life, sustenance and escape for generations of people across the globe. Are you ready to tempt Pele and live among the most relaxed group of people ever to call a volcano home?

Word to the wise: local wages are much lower than the average median home price. Most errands will require a car in Pearl City as it only has a walk score of 39. Unless you live in striking distance of the Pearl City mall, you'll want to drive around town. However, you'll doubtless see many residents bicycling, walking, jogging, or even using a scooter to get around.

Preparing To Move To Pearl City

Get Ready When navigating a move from the mainland to Hawaii, it is best to go ahead and look for an agent, realtor, or broker who is very familiar with the area. Get as much of the paperwork out of the way as possible before you fly in to look at properties, and make sure your credit check is taken care of ahead of time. Gather bank references, income statements, and cash or check book to hand over a security deposit if you find the perfect place. Once you set foot on the island you'll never want to leave, so it's best to have the essentials up front.

Get Set This is prime island living, so expect prices to be very steep, especially during the tourist season which is pretty much all year. As an added cushion, you should have in reserve at least four months worth of living expenses unless you have the good fortune to come to the island with a job lined up already.

Go! You want to give yourself enough time to look, so you absolutely have to be out of your current residence. Usually four to six weeks ahead of time is a good measure for success. If you happen to find something, a month and a half should be enough time to arrange for packing and transporting your life to your new island paradise!

Pearl City Neighborhoods

Pacific Palisades: This is anexcellent neighborhood with rental prices that are surprisingly more down to earth. If you have your heart set on this piece of paradise, don't fret! Just think of white sandy beaches, and the price tags will seem worth it for the beauty you're surrounded by every day. You can't put a price on paradise... maybe you can, but it's worth it. _

Lehua, Ashley, and Franklin Ave: Tempting for surfers, pearl divers, historians, and ocean loving enthusiasts, the Lehua, Ashley, and Franklin Avenue area is a great neighborhood. Thick with sumptuous restaurants, mind-boggling views of the setting sun and volcanic mountains will have you bowing at your broker's feet for finding you such an exquisite piece of paradise.

Manana Ahupua 'a: This area of Pearl City has about 3,204 people per square mile That's a lot of closely knit neighbors! However, most of these adventurous souls work regular positions within professional offices, management, education, healthcare, business, and finance. Even with a crowd like this, island life still remains laid back.

What To Do In Pearl City

Enjoying Nature Trails Hike, surf, and bike while on the Island of O'ahu, but if you would want to stay close to Pearl City, consider taking the Manana Trail hike when you have a free morning. The hike itself takes anywhere from 1 - 3 hours depending on how much energy you have and how many times you stop to catch your breath... or to take in the views. Don't forget to take a bottle of water and snacks in a sealed pouch or bag. But don't share with the wildlife, who knows if you'll get your hand back.

The Local Cuisine Gyotaku Pearl City is a favorite of locals and visitors love it for it's relaxed atmosphere and delectable fare. The prices are reasonable if you want authentic Japanese cuisine without having to make that arduous and expensive journey. This is the place to appease your palate!

Ba-Le Sandwich Shop is another of those little known secret eateries that locals like to keep to themselves and you will too, once you become one! The care, attention, dedication and authenticity of the food here is unbeatable and will have you waking up at four in the morning with cravings for the phenomenal Tofu Pho sandwich! You might just want to save your money and set-up camp out front for your new home.

Modes Of Transportation If you're wondering what the most popular mode of transportation is on the island, it ranges across the board. Cars, scooters, motorcycles, bicycles, buses, and foot. Most people park and ride the bus lines to work, although you have to pay constant attention to changing routes and detours caused by natural phenomena. There may not be any active volcanoes here, but unexpected events of mother nature still surprise the residents every now and again!"

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pearl City?
The average rent price for Pearl City rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,300.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pearl City?
Some of the colleges located in the Pearl City area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pearl City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pearl City from include Honolulu, Waipahu, Kapolei, Wahiawa, and Ewa Beach.

