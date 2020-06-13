147 Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI📍
A place good enough for any part of Richard Pryor is place good enough for us all. Pearl City sits astride Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge on the island of O'ahu, standing as a beacon for those who want to experience paradise first-hand. Face it, it doesn’t get better than the island life. O'ahu is indeed a resplendent display of nature putting on her very best show with tropical birds of every color, enormous ferns, and wildlife that simply robs you of your breath. Volcanic activity forced these islands up from the depths of the ocean floor and have provided life, sustenance and escape for generations of people across the globe. Are you ready to tempt Pele and live among the most relaxed group of people ever to call a volcano home?
Word to the wise: local wages are much lower than the average median home price. Most errands will require a car in Pearl City as it only has a walk score of 39. Unless you live in striking distance of the Pearl City mall, you'll want to drive around town. However, you'll doubtless see many residents bicycling, walking, jogging, or even using a scooter to get around.
Get Ready When navigating a move from the mainland to Hawaii, it is best to go ahead and look for an agent, realtor, or broker who is very familiar with the area. Get as much of the paperwork out of the way as possible before you fly in to look at properties, and make sure your credit check is taken care of ahead of time. Gather bank references, income statements, and cash or check book to hand over a security deposit if you find the perfect place. Once you set foot on the island you'll never want to leave, so it's best to have the essentials up front.
Get Set This is prime island living, so expect prices to be very steep, especially during the tourist season which is pretty much all year. As an added cushion, you should have in reserve at least four months worth of living expenses unless you have the good fortune to come to the island with a job lined up already.
Go! You want to give yourself enough time to look, so you absolutely have to be out of your current residence. Usually four to six weeks ahead of time is a good measure for success. If you happen to find something, a month and a half should be enough time to arrange for packing and transporting your life to your new island paradise!
Pacific Palisades: This is anexcellent neighborhood with rental prices that are surprisingly more down to earth. If you have your heart set on this piece of paradise, don't fret! Just think of white sandy beaches, and the price tags will seem worth it for the beauty you're surrounded by every day. You can't put a price on paradise... maybe you can, but it's worth it. _
Lehua, Ashley, and Franklin Ave: Tempting for surfers, pearl divers, historians, and ocean loving enthusiasts, the Lehua, Ashley, and Franklin Avenue area is a great neighborhood. Thick with sumptuous restaurants, mind-boggling views of the setting sun and volcanic mountains will have you bowing at your broker's feet for finding you such an exquisite piece of paradise.
Manana Ahupua 'a: This area of Pearl City has about 3,204 people per square mile That's a lot of closely knit neighbors! However, most of these adventurous souls work regular positions within professional offices, management, education, healthcare, business, and finance. Even with a crowd like this, island life still remains laid back.
Enjoying Nature Trails Hike, surf, and bike while on the Island of O'ahu, but if you would want to stay close to Pearl City, consider taking the Manana Trail hike when you have a free morning. The hike itself takes anywhere from 1 - 3 hours depending on how much energy you have and how many times you stop to catch your breath... or to take in the views. Don't forget to take a bottle of water and snacks in a sealed pouch or bag. But don't share with the wildlife, who knows if you'll get your hand back.
The Local Cuisine Gyotaku Pearl City is a favorite of locals and visitors love it for it's relaxed atmosphere and delectable fare. The prices are reasonable if you want authentic Japanese cuisine without having to make that arduous and expensive journey. This is the place to appease your palate!
Ba-Le Sandwich Shop is another of those little known secret eateries that locals like to keep to themselves and you will too, once you become one! The care, attention, dedication and authenticity of the food here is unbeatable and will have you waking up at four in the morning with cravings for the phenomenal Tofu Pho sandwich! You might just want to save your money and set-up camp out front for your new home.
Modes Of Transportation If you're wondering what the most popular mode of transportation is on the island, it ranges across the board. Cars, scooters, motorcycles, bicycles, buses, and foot. Most people park and ride the bus lines to work, although you have to pay constant attention to changing routes and detours caused by natural phenomena. There may not be any active volcanoes here, but unexpected events of mother nature still surprise the residents every now and again!"