Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:35 PM
101 Furnished Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
750 Amana Street
750 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,245
318 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 11:00 am By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
617 Hausten Street
617 Hausten Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom partially furnished unit with 1 assigned parking. Unit has laminate flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Near bus line, schools, shopping and more. Approximately 450 Sq Ft of living space. $1400.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
1650 Ala Moana Boulevard
1650 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,390
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waikiki living at its best! Enjoy this "TURN KEY" FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 covered parking stall and its breathtaking marina and ocean views. This spacious 966 sq.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1450.00 per month Square feet: Approx. 500 sq. ft. Security Deposit: $1450.00 Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or government assistance allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
229 Paoakalani Avenue
229 Paoakalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
534 sqft
Aston Waikiki Sunset is your home away from home. This beautiful, fully furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 parking unit is conveniently located with a great ocean view.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2635 Peter Street
2635 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,380
250 sqft
A cozy studio for 1 person with a bathroom built in a new modern home. Furnished with full-size bed, TV, kitchenette, refrigerator, and a private common area with washer and dryer. Private entry way. Near bus stop (#14). Just a minute to St.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4780 Aukai Avenue
4780 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3354 sqft
ELEGANT RANCH-STYLE KAMA'AINA IN KAHALA -FULLY FURNISHED - Welcome home to your own personal Kahala resort! This Island Style, single-level fully furnished residence extends to a lush, private back yard with over-sized pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508
1600 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1268 sqft
Furnished 2/2/1 LONG TERM RENTAL Yacht Harbor Towers $3800 - Fully furnished 2/2/ and 1 covered parking stall in Yacht Harbor Towers.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1210 Wilder Avenue #303
1210 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
620 sqft
Wilder Hale in Makiki - Available June 1st currently vacant and easy to show. Call Belinda 808-741-5656.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1133 Waimanu Street #2504
1133 Waimanu Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
749 sqft
Kakaako Gem - Furnished 2BR - Location without the high price tag! Soak in the ocean views & stunning sunsets from this 2bd/1bath with a lanai in Oahu's most desired neighborhoods.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
1315 Kalakaua Ave., #2411
1315 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
722 sqft
Holomua Condo (Punahou area) - 2/1/1 Great Location - 1st month free rent! - Holomua #2411 Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Reserved Parking $1900/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Condo Year Built: 2013 Unit Sq.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1548 Liholiho Street #304
1548 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must See 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment...Available Now!!! - Partially furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking unit in Makiki. It is close proximity to Punahou School, Makiki District Park and the bus line.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
2648 Kuilei St., C-126
2648 Kuilei Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
491 sqft
HONO HALE TOWERS A GEM IN MOILIIILI. CLEAN and IMMACULATE! - MARKETING DESCRIPTION: A rarely available end unit with windows on two side providing lots of natural light, lovely views and cool trade breezes.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
421 Olohana Street #2001
421 ʻolohana Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1109 sqft
Amazing Furnished Ocean View Panoramic in Luxury gate building two side by side parking spots - Fantastic and Spacious! One unfurnished and one Furnished one.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606
2101 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 07/13/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE July 13, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2529-1 Pali Hwy
2529 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
2529-1 Pali Hwy Available 06/15/20 Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now. Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu. Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft. 1 Parking Stall.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
999 Wilder Avenue #504
999 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1530 sqft
Spacious Partially Furnished 2 BR/2 BA/2 Parking with Beautiful View - Welcome to 999 Wilder! 2 BR/2 BA/2 Parking unit with 160 sq.ft. lanai with an additional storage locker. Beautifully renovated and partially furnished.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate
4451 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
6368 sqft
Oceanfront Kahala Estate - Palm Tree Estate offers a private gated entry on the famed Kahala Avenue just south of Diamond Head Crater and 10 minutes from downtown Honolulu.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2937 Kalakaua Ave #24
2937 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Ocean Front Private 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Waikiki Gold Coast! - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our tenants, staff and community is a top priority.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A
4300 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kahala Towers 2 Bdrm., 2 bath, Furnished with 1 Parking! - Super nice furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with 1 parking stall.
