HI
/
mililani town
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 PM

203 Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3
94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET
95-1036 Haalohi Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1477 sqft
Mililani Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Mililani Town. This corner lot home features an enclosed garage, fenced yard, full sized washer/dryer, lanai and lots of storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-355 Hakamoa St
94-355 Hakamoa Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2045 sqft
A Must See! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mililani home. Featuring a fenced yard, separate family room, lots of storage, his/hers closets in the master bedroom, and a large lanai. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, and Mililani Highschool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-268 Anania Dr.
94-268 Anania Drive, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1900 sqft
This well maintained corner lot home features an open floor plan, all major appliances, carport, and an in ground swimming pool for your enjoyment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-180 Hokuula Place
95-180 Hokuula Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1276 sqft
Offering half off first month's rent! Available Now, spacious 1276 sq ft 4-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom UPSTAIRS unit in Mililani, Downstairs is occupied.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2074 sqft
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-341 Mahapili Court
95-341 Mahapili Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1374 sqft
Welcome Home to Mililani! This lovely 3Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home its move in ready. Terrific location, Easy access to H-2 freeway, close proximity to shopping & restaurants, school and Military Base.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-054 Hokuiwa Street
95-054 Hokuiwa St, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE! Relax on your large covered and screened lanai and enjoy the surrounding greenery. Very spacious split level home on the second level has new berber carpet flowing from living area to the dining room.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-108 Kauamea Pl Apt 10
95-108 Kauamea Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1127 sqft
This is a beautifully maintained 2 bedroom town home with one and a half bathrooms and a spacious single car garage. Everything is upgraded from the cabinets to the appliances, bathrooms to the closet doors.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-944 Meheula Parkway
94-944 Meheula Parkway, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
818 sqft
New vinyl plank flooring, bathroom vanity, and refinished bathtub. Top floor unit with no neighbors above. Bright and and breezy home with views of the grassy area. Sorry, NO animals, smoking or section 8. Application fee of $25.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1668 sqft
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Mililani Town

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
799 sqft
CATHEDRAL POINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 parking Apartment at Cathedral Point. 95-061 Waikalani Dr. #D702 Mililani. Unit includes refrigerator, range, & washer/dryer. Amenities include a pool & recreation center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 07/07/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - This won't last long! 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706
95-269 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706 Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ 2 COVERED PARKING - "WAIKALANI WOODLANDS" NICE CONDO IN A TROPICAL SETTING. SURROUNDED BY MANY TREES. COOL AND BREEZY. HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1151 Makaikai St #108
95-1151 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,050 Security Deposit: $2,050 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Hillsdale 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19
94-1335 Kuwela Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
709 sqft
FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room &

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1071 Koolani Drive
95-1071 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
968 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhouse, second floor unit with 1 Assigned Parking and 1 Open Parking. Living: 968 sf. Washer/Dryer in unit, window A/C units, tile and carpet flooring. Private, fenced-in courtyard. Beautiful, gated community.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1429 Polani Street
94-1429 Polani Street, Waipio, HI
Studio
$1,400
410 sqft
0 bedrooms (studio), 1 full baths, 0 half baths, 410 square feet - Nice, clean second floor studio located in Royal Palm. One reserved parking stall. Washer/dryer inside unit. New carpet flooring. 2nd floor unit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING INSIDE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-227 Waikalani Drive
95-227 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
Large 3 bedroom condo in Waikalani Woodlands. Newer flooring and interior paint. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, washer/dryer in unit and 2 assigned covered stalls near unit. Enjoy great amenities such as BBQ area, pool and playground.
City GuideMililani Town
"I heard about all the pretty girls / With their grass skirts down to their knees / All my life I wanted to see / The island called Hawaii." (- The Beach Boys, "Hawaii")

While the Beach Boys may not have been singing about Mililani Town in "Hawaii," they sure would have been if they'd ever been there. Mililani is pretty unique for a town in Hawaii--and it's not like Hawaii has a shortage on unique towns. While the rest of Oahu just kind of naturally morphed into its present crowded state, the town of Mililani was carefully planned from day one. It has a decidedly suburban feel to it. One of the best things about the community plan is that you won't find any high-rise apartments in Mililani, which might help save your bank account from a little trouble.

Finding a Place to Call Home

When to Look

There are usually plenty of homes available here, so it isnt all that hard to find an apartment for rent in Mililani. The seasons dont change much in Hawaii (hope you like sun!); it doesnt really matter when you start looking, but you should jump on a good deal when you see one.

Mililani Neighborhoods

This town has two neighborhoods: the old town and the Mauka side of town.

Mililani Town: This is the main part of town, which started in the '60s and then expanded. This area has most of the action, which mainly consists of three shopping centers and a handful of community recreation centers. The streets have a decidedly suburban and mainland feel to them.

Mililani Mauka: Mauka means towards the mountains, which is used to describe the part of town on the other side of the H2 freeway. All of the home rentals on the Mauka side were built within the past 25 years, so they're generally in decent shape. Most of the streets have single-family homes, but there are also some condos for rent in Mililani Mauka.

Living In Mililani

What to Do

Dont forget that Oahu is a pretty small island (although it _is _almost the size of Rhode Island). Mililani is right in the middle, so you can reach anywhere on the island without too much trouble. If you surf, some of the best waves in the world are 25 minutes away. If thats not your thing, Waikiki and Ala Moana are the same distance in the opposite direction. Mililani Town has six recreation centers with swimming pools and weight rooms, and the mountains have great hiking.

Get Yourself a Car

While there is a bus system called the Mililani Trolley--try saying that 5 times fast--you really need a car. You can get around Honolulu pretty easily without your own set of wheels, but that doesnt include Mililani.

The Food

Hawaii residents pride themselves on the huge variety of food available on the island. Mililani is a bit isolated though, and is a little heavy on the chain restaurants. Fortunately, some locally owned places exist as well, so you dont have to leave town to find good grinds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mililani Town?
The average rent price for Mililani Town rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,440.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mililani Town?
Some of the colleges located in the Mililani Town area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mililani Town?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mililani Town from include Honolulu, Waipahu, Kapolei, Wahiawa, and Ewa Beach.

