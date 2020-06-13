203 Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI📍
While the Beach Boys may not have been singing about Mililani Town in "Hawaii," they sure would have been if they'd ever been there. Mililani is pretty unique for a town in Hawaii--and it's not like Hawaii has a shortage on unique towns. While the rest of Oahu just kind of naturally morphed into its present crowded state, the town of Mililani was carefully planned from day one. It has a decidedly suburban feel to it. One of the best things about the community plan is that you won't find any high-rise apartments in Mililani, which might help save your bank account from a little trouble.
When to Look
There are usually plenty of homes available here, so it isnt all that hard to find an apartment for rent in Mililani. The seasons dont change much in Hawaii (hope you like sun!); it doesnt really matter when you start looking, but you should jump on a good deal when you see one.
This town has two neighborhoods: the old town and the Mauka side of town.
Mililani Town: This is the main part of town, which started in the '60s and then expanded. This area has most of the action, which mainly consists of three shopping centers and a handful of community recreation centers. The streets have a decidedly suburban and mainland feel to them.
Mililani Mauka: Mauka means towards the mountains, which is used to describe the part of town on the other side of the H2 freeway. All of the home rentals on the Mauka side were built within the past 25 years, so they're generally in decent shape. Most of the streets have single-family homes, but there are also some condos for rent in Mililani Mauka.
What to Do
Dont forget that Oahu is a pretty small island (although it _is _almost the size of Rhode Island). Mililani is right in the middle, so you can reach anywhere on the island without too much trouble. If you surf, some of the best waves in the world are 25 minutes away. If thats not your thing, Waikiki and Ala Moana are the same distance in the opposite direction. Mililani Town has six recreation centers with swimming pools and weight rooms, and the mountains have great hiking.
Get Yourself a Car
While there is a bus system called the Mililani Trolley--try saying that 5 times fast--you really need a car. You can get around Honolulu pretty easily without your own set of wheels, but that doesnt include Mililani.
The Food
Hawaii residents pride themselves on the huge variety of food available on the island. Mililani is a bit isolated though, and is a little heavy on the chain restaurants. Fortunately, some locally owned places exist as well, so you dont have to leave town to find good grinds.