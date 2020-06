203 Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI

Mililani Neighborhoods

This town has two neighborhoods: the old town and the Mauka side of town.

Mililani Town: This is the main part of town, which started in the '60s and then expanded. This area has most of the action, which mainly consists of three shopping centers and a handful of community recreation centers. The streets have a decidedly suburban and mainland feel to them.

Mililani Mauka: Mauka means towards the mountains, which is used to describe the part of town on the other side of the H2 freeway. All of the home rentals on the Mauka side were built within the past 25 years, so they're generally in decent shape. Most of the streets have single-family homes, but there are also some condos for rent in Mililani Mauka.