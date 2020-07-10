/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
439 Keoniana Street
439 Keoniana Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
847 sqft
Great location on a nice side street in Waikiki, this clean move-in ready 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo has a lanai (108 sqft) which has an opening from the kitchen for entertaining, 1 assigned parking stall, plus motorcycle/moped parking available.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
594 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
1420 Koko Head Ave.
1420 Koko Head Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1016 sqft
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2222 Citron Street, #1801
2222 Citron Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
847 sqft
Parkside Tower 2 bdm 1 bath - Great Views! - Available Now! Beautifully remodeled spacious unit with "oh so pretty" city and Diamond Head views! Unit is furnished, but the furniture can be removed if necessary.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kalihi Valley
1915 Ulana Street
1915 Ulana Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Kalihi 3 Bedroom - Available NOW! Electricity, water, sewer and trash included. Live in convenient Kalihi. Close to Likelike Hwy and H1 Exits. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking. Coin washer and dryer on property. No smoking in or on property.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B
990 Ala Nanala Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!! Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2033 Nuuanu Ave 16B
2033 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath High Level in Nuuanu - Property Id: 304141 This is a spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with a fantastic view of Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, and Waikiki. Large unit (1400 sq ft) in downtown Honolulu High Rise .
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701
475 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bd 1Ba 475 Atkinson #1701 - Must See!!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3308 sqft
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2979 Kalakaua Avenue
2979 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1456 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1160 Ala Napunani Street, #1205
1160 Ala Napunani Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
819 sqft
Convenient Salt Lake - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 parking, Electricity Included! - Welcome to the Greenview! Come home to this move-in ready, upgraded two bedroom, one bath unit in Salt Lake.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2635 Peter Street
2635 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,380
250 sqft
A cozy studio for 1 person with a bathroom built in a new modern home. Furnished with full-size bed, TV, kitchenette, refrigerator, and a private common area with washer and dryer. Private entry way. Near bus stop (#14). Just a minute to St.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kalihi - Palama
1260 RICHARD LANE B 402
1260 Richards Lane, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
703 sqft
1260 RICHARD LANE - Property Id: 256162 THE PROPERTY LOCATED IN ACCESSABLE IN ALL BUS LINE, GROCERIES STORE, CONVIENT STORE, FASTFOOD STORE, THE BUILDING IS SECURED WITH CCTV SERVALANCE, KEY PODS ENTRY, INTERCOM ACCESS FOR VISITORS AND INCLUDED ONE
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1018 Lunalilo St. #703
1018 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
977 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with 2 Parking - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, 2-parking is located in Makiki near Ward Ave. It comes with a lanai facing ocean/city side. Full kitchen with dishwasher and storage units available.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606
1888 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1127 sqft
Spectacular Views Over Waikiki - Waikiki Landmark 2606 - Rental Terms Rent: $3,500 Security Deposit: $3,500 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: Now We are not accepting section 8 at this time Waikiki Landmark - Enjoy the
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2313 KAOLA WAY #B
2313 Kaola Way, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio Cottage (Utilities Included) Avail 7/6/2020 - For showings: Contact Lurline at 808-741-1180 or email to Lur@pro808.com. This furnished studio cottage boasts a wonderful tree top view.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
217 Prospect Street, #C4
217 Prospect Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
217 Prospect Street, #C4 Available 08/01/20 Dowsett Point - Spacious and upgraded 1/1/1 - Welcome to Dowsett Point. Convenient Punchbowl location, be within minutes of Downtown Honolulu and Ala Moana with easy freeway access in both directions.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106
419 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunset Towers - Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Unit - Available Now! - Fully furnished and recently renovated 1 bedroom unit in Sunset Towers - Available Now! Located in walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Beach and Convention Center.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
909 Coolidge St. Unit 603
909 Coolidge Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
580 sqft
Quaint 1 BD/ 1 BA with Beautiful Mountain View (Moilili) - CALL OR TEXT Steph (RS-78993) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 339-328 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104
2040 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Nuuanu - Comfortable studio with city/ocean views. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, new range/oven, refrigerator included with one secured parking stall. Available in September.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1620 Keeaumoku St #402,
1620 Keeaumoku St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
485 sqft
Reduced Rent! Tastefully updated 1 bed 1 bath 1 parking Makiki. - Live in a beautiful Makiki, close to town, public transportation, neighborhood parks, and good schools.
Similar Pages
Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHonolulu 3 BedroomsHonolulu Accessible ApartmentsHonolulu Apartments with BalconyHonolulu Apartments with Garage
Honolulu Apartments with GymHonolulu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHonolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Apartments with PoolHonolulu Apartments with Washer-DryerHonolulu Cheap Places