146 Apartments for rent in Waipahu, HI

Neighborhoods

Town Center: Town Center is one of the more diverse areas of town, with nearly half of its residents native to a different country. Where do they all come from, you ask? Make that question your breaking-the-ice conversation starter when you decide to move in. Much of the available housing consists of high-rise apartments and single-family homes for rent in addition to many owner-occupied properties. The overall vacancy rate here isn’t ideal for interested renters, but if cost comparison is important to you, youll find it worth the wait.

Waipio: Welcome to the urban jungle full of buildings, corporate towers, shopping centers and people, people and more people. This is Waipio. Waipio is situated between Veterans Memorial Freeway and Kamehameha Highway and picks up two of Waipahus favorite parks, Crestview Community Park and the Waipio Neighborhood Park, within its borders. The area is fairly well established, having been constructed mostly between the 70's and early 2000's. Its residents are largely young singles, making this area one of the more hip places to find apartments for rent in Waipahu.

Crestview: Extend a salute to Crestview! Crestview’s population includes a strong base of people employed by the military, a very high honor for this neighborhood. Crestview offers an extensive selection of studio apartments for rent on up to medium-sized apartments, single-family homes and high-rise apartments. The average rental price in this neighborhood does jump considerably higher than the likes of Waipio. However, with such loyal neighbors, you probably won't notice. Just dont look at your bank statement after paying the rent.

Village Park: If you prefer the finer things that Waipahu life has to offer, consider planting your roots in Village Park. This neighborhood offers city apartments and homes for rent, though you may have to stand in line a while to claim yours. The turnover rate here isn’t so quick, which is great news for the neighborhood but kind of disappointing for you. Once you manage to weasel your way in there, however, you’ll never want to leave. Waipahu apartments never looked as good as they do in Village Park--at least until you move in. What are you waiting for?

Waipahu provides an eclectic home sweet home for its residents, making for a neighborhood of unique gatherings, phenomenal food options and all-around vibrant appeal. Waipahu is not your Hawaii Five-O city; it focuses more on the behind the scenes of what allows any community to become a shining star. The people of Waipahu are hard workers (who also commute about 30 to 45 minutes daily), and they’re also dedicated, be it to their country or family. When not working (a majority of Waipahu citizens work for the government), the people of Waipahu spend their time shopping in nearby shopping centers and engaging in outdoor recreation. If you’re visiting or just passing through, forget the leis and the hula dances. This is not your average tourist destination. Instead, it's a place to call home. What are you waiting for?