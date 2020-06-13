Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

146 Apartments for rent in Waipahu, HI

Verified

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
18 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
998 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-403 Lehopulu St.
94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2488 sqft
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building Name: Plantation Tower Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1750 per month Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now. Square feet: Approx.

Last updated May 14
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST.
94-1005 Halekapio Street, Waipahu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2010 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with Lots of Room - Spacious 4 bdrm, 2.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-049 Waipahu Street
94-049 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
702 sqft
Rarely available 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom with tub/shower condo located in Kunia Terrace.Nicely renovated in 2019, private corner 3rd floor unit with nobody above you. This condo is in fantastic condition and move in ready.
Results within 1 mile of Waipahu

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1090 Heahea St.
94-1090 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1519 sqft
4/2 SF Home in Royal Kunia! - This single story home is approximately 1,519 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, a lanai, and a double car garage. New carpets and flooring have been installed in the living room and the bathroom.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1058 Eleu Street
94-1058 Eleu Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1342 sqft
94-1058 Eleu Street Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home in Royal Kunia! - Come relax in your new, well maintained and upgraded Single Level Home.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1
94-1069 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1730 sqft
NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.

Last updated June 13
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.

Last updated June 13
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kam Hwy #A4105
1060 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City, HI
Studio
$1,150
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Century Park Plaza-Ocean Tower - Studio/1 bath unit with 1 assigned parking. Community features, elevator, secured entry and pool. Property in walking distance to theaters, grocery store, shopping centers, post office and freeway access.

Last updated June 13
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-877 Lumiiki Street
94-877 Lumiiki Street, Waipio, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! Fully renovated 3-Bedroom unit. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with plank flooring. Spacious home with a very nice open space in living room. Great Central location in Crestview.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-870 Lumiauau Street
94-870 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
723 sqft
Rarely available and beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath/1 parking unit in Hoomaka Village. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, and new tile flooring! Located in Waikele close to shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.

Last updated June 13
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-508 Kupuna Loop
94-508 Kupuna Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Great rental in Village Park. 3 bedroom/2 bath, enclosed garage, with a spacious family room/living room, outdoor patio, split A/C in master bedroom, Window A/C in living room, ceiling fans.

Last updated June 13
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-546 Kupuohi Street
94-546 Kupuohi Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
857 sqft
Please text to schedule a showing: (808) 636-7110. Beautifully updated ground floor corner unit in a gated community of Kulana Knolls 2 in Royal Kunia.

Last updated April 4
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.

Median Rent in Waipahu

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Waipahu is $1,458, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,937.
Studio
$1,303
1 Bed
$1,458
2 Beds
$1,937
3+ Beds
$2,820
City GuideWaipahu
When the state of Hawaii was once just the Kingdom of Hawaii, all the kings men and all the kings horses (and anyone else deemed a big whig royal family member) would vacation on Waipahu to bask in its refreshing spring.

On the island of Honolulu, nestled on a small inlet, is the city of Waipahu, which in Hawaiian translates to water bursting or gushing forth. It's a coastal town with a population just under 40,000. In the grand scope of Hawaii, Waipahu is one of the more down-to-earth cities, boasting a more inexpensive housing market than most of the state. You can move here without breaking the bank! This city does not thrive on the tourism industry but keeps its focus on the people who make the city just what it is on a daily basis. Looking to move in? Take a gander at some of your options:

Neighborhoods

Town Center: Town Center is one of the more diverse areas of town, with nearly half of its residents native to a different country. Where do they all come from, you ask? Make that question your breaking-the-ice conversation starter when you decide to move in. Much of the available housing consists of high-rise apartments and single-family homes for rent in addition to many owner-occupied properties. The overall vacancy rate here isn’t ideal for interested renters, but if cost comparison is important to you, youll find it worth the wait.

Waipio: Welcome to the urban jungle full of buildings, corporate towers, shopping centers and people, people and more people. This is Waipio. Waipio is situated between Veterans Memorial Freeway and Kamehameha Highway and picks up two of Waipahus favorite parks, Crestview Community Park and the Waipio Neighborhood Park, within its borders. The area is fairly well established, having been constructed mostly between the 70's and early 2000's. Its residents are largely young singles, making this area one of the more hip places to find apartments for rent in Waipahu.

Crestview: Extend a salute to Crestview! Crestview’s population includes a strong base of people employed by the military, a very high honor for this neighborhood. Crestview offers an extensive selection of studio apartments for rent on up to medium-sized apartments, single-family homes and high-rise apartments. The average rental price in this neighborhood does jump considerably higher than the likes of Waipio. However, with such loyal neighbors, you probably won't notice. Just dont look at your bank statement after paying the rent.

Village Park: If you prefer the finer things that Waipahu life has to offer, consider planting your roots in Village Park. This neighborhood offers city apartments and homes for rent, though you may have to stand in line a while to claim yours. The turnover rate here isn’t so quick, which is great news for the neighborhood but kind of disappointing for you. Once you manage to weasel your way in there, however, you’ll never want to leave. Waipahu apartments never looked as good as they do in Village Park--at least until you move in. What are you waiting for?

Waipahu provides an eclectic home sweet home for its residents, making for a neighborhood of unique gatherings, phenomenal food options and all-around vibrant appeal. Waipahu is not your Hawaii Five-O city; it focuses more on the behind the scenes of what allows any community to become a shining star. The people of Waipahu are hard workers (who also commute about 30 to 45 minutes daily), and they’re also dedicated, be it to their country or family. When not working (a majority of Waipahu citizens work for the government), the people of Waipahu spend their time shopping in nearby shopping centers and engaging in outdoor recreation. If you’re visiting or just passing through, forget the leis and the hula dances. This is not your average tourist destination. Instead, it's a place to call home. What are you waiting for?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Waipahu?
In Waipahu, the median rent is $1,303 for a studio, $1,458 for a 1-bedroom, $1,937 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,820 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Waipahu, check out our monthly Waipahu Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Waipahu?
Some of the colleges located in the Waipahu area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Waipahu?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waipahu from include Honolulu, Kapolei, Wahiawa, Ewa Beach, and Waimalu.

