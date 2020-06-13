324 Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI

/
honolulu
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Mccully - Moiliili
3 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,445
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3030 Ala Ilima St., #707
3030 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
712 sqft
Salt Lake 2Bed - (RLNE5737478)
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2635 Peter Street
2635 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,380
250 sqft
A cozy studio for 1 person with a bathroom built in a new modern home. Furnished with full-size bed, TV, kitchenette, refrigerator, and a private common area with washer and dryer. Private entry way. Near bus stop (#14). Just a minute to St.
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2444 Waolani Ave.
2444 Waolani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
915 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport - Recently Refreshed, this cozy home is offers: ** Fresh Paint inside and out ** Spacious Kitchen ** New Range ** New Refrigerator ** Tile Flooring Throughout ** Lease term: 1 Year to start ** Tenant pays:
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. Its just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1177 Queen Street Unit 4502
1177 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1392 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2/2 at Koolani - This unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 assigned parking, unfurnished. The furniture in the photos do not come with the unit.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1448 Young St. #304
1448 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Newly Renovated) - Rarely available and a great location! Make your way down Kalakaua Ave to enjoy Waikiki or go down Keeaumoku St and you will find Ala Moana Center.
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4780 Aukai Avenue
4780 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3354 sqft
ELEGANT RANCH-STYLE KAMA'AINA IN KAHALA -FULLY FURNISHED - Welcome home to your own personal Kahala resort! This Island Style, single-level fully furnished residence extends to a lush, private back yard with over-sized pool.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
Downtown living in Kaka'ako in gorgeous 2/2 condo with A/C! - Downtown condo in Honolulu's up and coming desirable Kaka'ako area! This 2/2 with 782 sq ft of living space includes a spacious white kitchen, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets,
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508
1600 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1268 sqft
Furnished 2/2/1 LONG TERM RENTAL Yacht Harbor Towers $3800 - Fully furnished 2/2/ and 1 covered parking stall in Yacht Harbor Towers.
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1902 Komaia Drive
1902 Komaia Drive, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1496 sqft
Manoa Hawaiian Estate Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Parking Duplex with a staggering view of the Valley - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 parking, 1496 square foot duplex.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1122 Elm St. Unit 401
1122 Elm Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
479 sqft
1br/1ba/1pkg Apartment near Ala Moana (HIPPM) (Honolulu) - Available for immediate occupancy! Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
Harbour Ridge 3045 Ala Napuaa Pl #914
3045 Ala Napuaa Place, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio at Harbour Ridge - Fall in love with this Spacious Studio located in convenient Salt Lake! Close to Honolulu International Airport, Hickam AFB/Pearl Harbor, Aloha Stadium, shopping malls, and restaurants! Ask about our military
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
711 Palani Avenue #A-1
711 Palani Ave, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
400 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath at 711 Palani AVE - 711 Palani Avenue - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with full kitchen, and 1 parking stall.
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
3445 Kilauea Avenue
3445 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1830 sqft
Kaimuki Home For Rent Utilities Included - Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Kaimuki. 2 full kitchens on each floor, enclosed garage, low maintenance yard, PV, AC units in every room, spa jet tub in master bath, new stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Honolulu, the median rent is $1,346 for a studio, $1,506 for a 1-bedroom, $2,001 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,913 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Honolulu, check out our monthly Honolulu Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Honolulu include Waikiki, Mccully Moiliili, Kalihi Palama, and Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu.
Some of the colleges located in the Honolulu area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.