ewa gentry
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:50 AM
107 Apartments for rent in Ewa Gentry, HI📍
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2381 sqft
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R
91-261 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
476 sqft
For Rent - Fresh & Bright 1 bed, 1 bath Condo w/1 assigned parking stall | Sun Rise - Fresh and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs corner unit located in Sun Rise. This home has just undergone fresh improvements.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
Sun Terra - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath - Single level 3 bdrm 2 bath energy-efficient home, 40 solar panels, gas stove & hot water heater, central a/c & window a/c, built-in entertainment center/cabinet in garage, full-size fridge & 65 TV in garage, 2
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1005 Keoneae Pl
91-1005 Keoneae Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
976 sqft
Sun Terra South. 3 Bdrm, 2 New Bathrooms, New Kitchen w/ Enclosed Garage. - Sun Terra South 91-1005 Keoneae Place Ewa Beach, HI 96706. This Lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Enclosed Garage. Fenced Yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1149 Mikohu St #26T
91-1149 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
485 sqft
Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-2037 Luahoana Street
91-2037 Luahoana Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1390 sqft
91-2037 Luahoana Street Available 06/15/20 Updated 4/2.5 in Ewa by Gentry Terrazza - $2750 - Convenient and clean 4+2.5 in the Ewa by Gentry Terrazza community in Ewa Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D
91-1180 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
716 sqft
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13
91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478 Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R
91-1189 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
717 sqft
Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1143 Kanela St.
91-1143 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1322 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family House w/ Solar PV Panels, 2 Car Garage in Ewa Gentry. - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-506 Makalea St # 136
91-506 Makalea Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1259 sqft
This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018. NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-815 Launahele St
91-815 Launahele Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1910 sqft
Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1119 Puamaeole Street
91-1119 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
739 sqft
Immaculate, upstairs, end unit with open lanai. Nicely upgraded w/carpet throughout. New AC and ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining area. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. Complex has pool, cabana, on-site manager.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, community pool, BBQ, and parks.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-510 Koihala Place
91-510 Koihala Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1092 sqft
EWA GEN KULA LEI-Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Located in quite neighborhood, convenient location. Will be available on July 1, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-565 Kaakina St
91-565 Kaakina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1224 sqft
A beautiful must see 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single home in Ewa Beach. The home sits in the culdesac in quiet Ewa Gentry. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. The home features wood laminate and title flooring thoroughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1022 Kahiuka Street
91-1022 Kahiuka Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1701 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home overlooking the Coral Creek golf course. This is the perfect home for entertaining with the open concept indoor/outdoor living space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I
91-290 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
811 sqft
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624 Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020 VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1008 Hooilo Pl
91-1008 Hooilo Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1084 sqft
Dog & cat FRIENDLY single family home with fenced in yard, 2 car attached garage & 2 additional parking spaces on driveway.
1 of 12
Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-485 Kuhialoko Street
91-485 Kuhialoko Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1288 sqft
Rarely available, private corner lot with just one neighbor, Two-Story home overlooking the 4th Tee of Coral Creek Golf Course. New interior paint, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and new dishwasher.
1 of 12
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #205,
91-1200 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1512 sqft
Ewa Gentry Tuscany - Pet Friendly Home - Beautiful Tuscany II Home 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage w/driveway parking. Pet Friendly Home.
1 of 7
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1062 Mikohu St #4U
91-1062 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
716 sqft
Ewa Beach - Palm Villas II - 2 Bed/1 Bath/ 2 Parking -Upstairs unit - Ewa Gentry: Palm Villas II Townhome - Upstairs 2 bedroom/1.5 bath/ 2 Parking unit available. Laminate flooring. Washer dryer in unit. Window AC in bedrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ewa Gentry rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,610.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ewa Gentry include Ewa.
Some of the colleges located in the Ewa Gentry area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
