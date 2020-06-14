53 Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI with hardwood floors
“Together they would travel on a boat with billowed sail / Jackie kept a lookout perched on Puff's gigantic tail / Noble kings and princes would bow whenever they came / Pirate ships would lower their flag when Puff roared out his name, oh! / Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea / And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee” (Peter, Paul and Mary, "Puff the Magic Dragon")
The name conjures images of palm fronds swaying in the breeze, soft, white sand beaches, and drinks with tiny, colorful umbrellas perched atop unnaturally blue liquids. Honolulu, Hawaii is, in a word, paradise. It’s the highly sought after, often only dreamed of location for epic vacations and destination weddings. But this beautiful pearl of the Pacific isn’t just an escape; for many, it’s home. Grab a ukulele, some ahi poke, and a blank check, because it’s time to hula into Hawaii’s rental market. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Honolulu renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.