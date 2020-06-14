Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

53 Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Honolulu renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,445
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
4174 Kaimuki Avenue
4174 Kaimuki Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1486 sqft
Great Kaimuki location, One Level, Spacious 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath Home. - Single Family, one level, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, dining area, family room, enclosed patio, laundry room, 2 car garage with auto garage door.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F
2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
560 sqft
Unit F Available 07/01/20 STUNNING modern house in Pacific Heights - Property Id: 270210 Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
707 16th Avenue
707 16th Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
948 sqft
Kaimuki 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex home w/ utl. - 707 16th Ave. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex home w/ utl. included $2700/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 1956 Unit Sq. Footage: 948 (approximately) Lot Sq.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
3711 Mariposa Dr
3711 Mariposa Drive, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1152 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS IN THIS 2BR/1BA MAUNALANI HEIGHTS HOUSE - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1108 Auahi St
1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,900
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Anaha Studio Plus STORAGE ROOM! - Luxury Anaha Studio...

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1512 Halekula Way #206
1512 Halekula Way, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
714 sqft
Conveniently Located, Residence at Punahou, 2nd Floor Unit with 2 Parking - This clean, 750 sq ft, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, 2nd floor unit features ceiling fans throughout, an air conditioner in the master bedroom, a washer/dryer inside the unit,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1650 Kanunu St. #513
1650 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,250
362 sqft
Holiday Manor studio, secured building, laminate wood flooring! - Very clean studio apartment with drapes, refrigerator, stove and newer laminate flooring! Situated in a secured building with pool and coin operated clothes washer/dryer.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4052 Black Point Rd
4052 Black Point Road, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
5900 sqft
Stunning ocean and mountain views from this custom 3 story 5,900 SF home with private gated entry and 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/4.5 bath plus 1 bedroom/1 bath Mother-In Law/Guest suite with wet bar and separate entry.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
343 Hobron Ln #1201
343 Hobron Ln, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 21, 2020! Beautiful City and Mountain Views and a Great Location!! This partially FURNISHED and Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath with 1 parking stall is located within walking distance from the beach, marina, restaurants and the Ala Moana

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
320 Liliuokalani Avenue
320 Liliʻuokalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
717 sqft
24 hour secured building with direct view of Ala Wai golf course and Mountain. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom with laminated wood floor in the living room and 2nd bedroom. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Great cross ventilation.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
444 Nahua Street
444 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished corner Unit 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Waikiki with 1 parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2450 Naai Street
2450 Naai Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2056 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home located near Kalihi Valley. Close to the Likelike Highway with easy access to the H1 freeway as well as a short drive to shopping centers, Downtown Honolulu, and restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1561 Pensacola Street
1561 Pensacola Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,420
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This spacious studio conveniently located in the heart of Makiki. The open floor plan allows for a comfortable studio setup while the large lanai serves as a great multipurpose space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
1551 Ala Wai Boulevard
1551 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Ocean/Marina Views from this Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 Covered Parking Stall. Newer Tiger Wood Flooring in Living Room. No Smoking/Pets. Short Term (4-6 months) If 1 Year Lease Owner may discount Rent.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1017 Spencer St.
1017 Spencer Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1685 sqft
1017 Spencer St. Available 05/01/20 Reduced Rent -first 3 months! Beautiful Unfurnished 3 Bed/2 Bath Home Near Punahou, Ala Moana, Ward. - Available: May 1st 2020 RENT REDUCTION - $2,000/mo.
Results within 5 miles of Honolulu

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13
91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478 Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse.
City Guide for Honolulu, HI

“Together they would travel on a boat with billowed sail / Jackie kept a lookout perched on Puff's gigantic tail / Noble kings and princes would bow whenever they came / Pirate ships would lower their flag when Puff roared out his name, oh! / Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea / And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee” (Peter, Paul and Mary, "Puff the Magic Dragon")

The name conjures images of palm fronds swaying in the breeze, soft, white sand beaches, and drinks with tiny, colorful umbrellas perched atop unnaturally blue liquids. Honolulu, Hawaii is, in a word, paradise. It’s the highly sought after, often only dreamed of location for epic vacations and destination weddings. But this beautiful pearl of the Pacific isn’t just an escape; for many, it’s home. Grab a ukulele, some ahi poke, and a blank check, because it’s time to hula into Hawaii’s rental market. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Honolulu, HI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Honolulu renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

