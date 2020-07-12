/
149 Apartments for rent in Waikiki, Honolulu, HI
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,645
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
859 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606
1888 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1127 sqft
Spectacular Views Over Waikiki - Waikiki Landmark 2606 - Rental Terms Rent: $3,500 Security Deposit: $3,500 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: Now We are not accepting section 8 at this time Waikiki Landmark - Enjoy the
2572 Lemon Rd #510
2572 Lemon Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,800
333 sqft
TRADEWINDS PLAZA - Fully-Furnished STUDIO/1BA Condo in Excellent Location in Honolulu - ***LONG-TERM RENTAL = 6+ MONTHS - $1800 / month*** ***SHORT-TERM/VACATION RENTAL - $2000 / month*** ******PLEASE CALL GLORIA AT (808)-462-3981******** Rental
439 Keoniana Street
439 Keoniana Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
847 sqft
Great location on a nice side street in Waikiki, this clean move-in ready 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo has a lanai (108 sqft) which has an opening from the kitchen for entertaining, 1 assigned parking stall, plus motorcycle/moped parking available.
400 Hobron Lane
400 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
632 sqft
Ready to move-in to upgraded Full Furnished with Electricity, Internet included unit at 36th floor One Bedroom/One Bath.
444 Niu Street
444 Niu Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,300
242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished studio unit with full range/oven, full size refrigerator, sink, and kitchen cabinets. Queen size bed, window air conditioning, Includes electricity, internet, water/sewer. View of the Ala Wai canal, golf course, and mountains.
Ilikai 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. #1434
1777 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo - ILIKAI - Spectacular Ocean Views! Large, furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located at the world famous oceanfront Ilikai! Spacious lanai with glass sliding doors that open up to enjoy
2140 Kuhio Ave #2005
2140 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,400
553 sqft
Waikiki's Finest Retreat - Four Paddle 2005 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,400 Application Fee: $25.00 Security Deposit: $2,400 Available: NOW We are not accepting section 8 at this time Four Paddle.
1650 Ala Moana Boulevard
1650 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,390
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waikiki living at its best! Enjoy this "TURN KEY" FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 covered parking stall and its breathtaking marina and ocean views. This spacious 966 sq.
2440 Kuhio Ave #1507
2440 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
488 sqft
Live the good life at the Waikiki Park Heights relaxing by the private pool and enjoying Five Star dining at Hy's Steak House! This 1 bedroom condo has great ocean view, is fully furnished with a king size bed & pull-out couch, and has a fully
2611 Ala Wai Boulevard
2611 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
598 sqft
Available August 1st, roughly 598 sq ft, 1-bedroom unit at Canal House. Unit comes with views, window AC units in the living room and bedroom, 43 sq ft lanai, W/D, full kitchen, functional layout and 2 covered tandem parking.
201 Ohua Avenue
201 Ohua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
577 sqft
Completely Renovated - Fully Furnished, with new Appliances! Air Conditioned! This fully furnished, completely renovated condo has all new appliances and is Air Conditioned! The Waikiki Banyan has great amenities, including a heated pool, BBQ
2233 Ala Wai Boulevard
2233 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1024 sqft
Year Built: 1973 Sq. Footage: 1024 Sq. Ft. + 168 Sq. Ft.
1920 Ala Moana Boulevard
1920 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,250
286 sqft
Available furnished studio at Inn on the Park now! Convenient location along Ala Moana Blvd within walking distance of Waikiki Beach! Beautiful Diamond Head and partial ocean views! Includes a lanai, recently installed bathtub, refrigerator,
1804 Ala Moana Boulevard
1804 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1189 sqft
Available Immediately. 1804 Ala Moana Blvd #13B Honolulu, HI 96815 This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with 1129 square feet of living space, 2 spacious lanais, tile throughout and an assigned parking stall.
2600 Pualani Way
2600 Pualani Way, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CALL AGENT SUSAN WEINIK RA DIRECTLY AT 808 382 1162 or email susanweinik@aol.
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,677
363 sqft
Wow. what a view. Fully furnished with queen bed. Full kitchen. Parking. All utils, cable, internet included. 6 months available at $100/month more. Vacation and weekly rates available too.
234 Ohua Avenue
234 Ohua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
254 sqft
Fully furnished studio two blocks from the beach. Furnishings and layout make excellent use of the space. Located on the second floor of a 2-story walk up. All utilities included. No parking but may be able to rent nearby.
1717 Ala Wai Boulevard
1717 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants just moved out. Location galore located in between Ala Moana Shopping Ctr and Waikiki. Secured building with 24 hrs security. Swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ Area, In house stack Washer and Dryer.
364 Seaside Ave
364 Seaside Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,195
392 sqft
W Hotel inspired design in this newly remodeled and fully upgraded designer condo at a value price. Everything is new. Travertine floors throughout. The kitchen includes granite countertops Italian glass tile backsplash, and dishwasher.
1778 Ala Moana Boulevard
1778 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,500
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end luxury completed remodel high floor Fully FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath with 1 assigned PARKING on Waikiki! Unit is available from Home have kitchenware and bathroom basic need.
