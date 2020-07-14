1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI 96826 Mccully - Moiliili
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 503 · Avail. now
$1,895
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft
Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 15
$1,895
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 104 · Avail. now
$1,995
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 730 sqft
Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 5
$2,395
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 730 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Punahou Heights.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens. Our community has available off street parking, secured elevator, stairwells, and laundry room. Fantastic views and breezes, especially from two three-bedroom penthouse units with large patios. Stop by today and our professional leasing staff will assist you in finding your perfect Apartment Home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)