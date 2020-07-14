All apartments in Honolulu
Punahou Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Punahou Heights

Open Now until 6pm
1552 Young Street · (808) 774-7534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,395

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 730 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Punahou Heights.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens. Our community has available off street parking, secured elevator, stairwells, and laundry room. Fantastic views and breezes, especially from two three-bedroom penthouse units with large patios. Stop by today and our professional leasing staff will assist you in finding your perfect Apartment Home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio: $800, 1 Bed: $1,225; 2 Bed: $1,525; 3 Beds: $2,400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 25 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off Street Parking Loot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Punahou Heights have any available units?
Punahou Heights has 4 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Punahou Heights have?
Some of Punahou Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Punahou Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Punahou Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Punahou Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Punahou Heights is pet friendly.
Does Punahou Heights offer parking?
Yes, Punahou Heights offers parking.
Does Punahou Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Punahou Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Punahou Heights have a pool?
No, Punahou Heights does not have a pool.
Does Punahou Heights have accessible units?
No, Punahou Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Punahou Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, Punahou Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Punahou Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, Punahou Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
