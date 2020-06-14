/
1 bedroom apartments
114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Mccully - Moiliili
2 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
629 Piikoi St. Apt. H
629 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
300 sqft
Newly Renovated Ala Moana-Kakaako Apt.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1313 Rycroft St. Unit F
1313 Rycroft Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
550 sqft
1BR/1BA Apartment Ala Moana- 1 parking available - Available immediately! CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 383-6570 AS A SAFETY PRECAUSTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
1729 Malanai St.
1729 Malanai Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 Bed/ 1 Bath - AVAILABLE NOW! - Tenant pays electricity Rent includes water and sewer On site washing machine (RLNE5844307)
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F
2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
560 sqft
Unit F Available 07/01/20 STUNNING modern house in Pacific Heights - Property Id: 270210 Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees.
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
215 N King St 105
215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
524 sqft
Convenience on King Street - Property Id: 295205 215 N King St., #105 Honolulu, HI 96817 Rent $1,500.00 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom / 1 parking stall Newer building conveniently located in Downtown Honolulu.
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3138 Waialae Avenue
3138 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$900
Off Campus housing - Property Id: 274776 Private clean, & quiet studio room to occupy; bathroom to share with house guests. Kitchen and laundry are on site.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,400
603 sqft
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani Available Mid May! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available mid May! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
711 Palani Avenue #A-1
711 Palani Ave, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
400 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath at 711 Palani AVE - 711 Palani Avenue - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with full kitchen, and 1 parking stall.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1548 Liholiho Street #304
1548 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
565 sqft
Must See 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment...Available Now!!! - Partially furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking unit in Makiki. It is close proximity to Punahou School, Makiki District Park and the bus line.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1436 Kewalo St. 303
1436 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
454 sqft
Clean, one bedroom condo in Makiki - Covered parking - Clean and conveniently located in Makiki, Easy access to the freeway. One bedroom, one bath, one covered assigned parking stall. Comes with refrigerator, range, and AC in the living room.
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2529-1 Pali Hwy
2529 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
2529-1 Pali Hwy Available 06/15/20 Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now. Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu. Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft. 1 Parking Stall.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1448 Young St. #304
1448 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
428 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Newly Renovated) - Rarely available and a great location! Make your way down Kalakaua Ave to enjoy Waikiki or go down Keeaumoku St and you will find Ala Moana Center.
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905
500 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
528 sqft
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1122 Elm St. Unit 401
1122 Elm Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
479 sqft
1br/1ba/1pkg Apartment near Ala Moana (HIPPM) (Honolulu) - Available for immediate occupancy! Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2937 Kalakaua Ave #24
2937 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
745 sqft
Furnished Ocean Front Private 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Waikiki Gold Coast! - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our tenants, staff and community is a top priority.
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2559 Peter Street
2559 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
400 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom St Louis Heights Kaimuki - Quiet tenants only! Owner lives onsite. A very charming walkup 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with full kitchen. Views of Ocean, town, and conveniently located with quick drives to UH, St.
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
909 Coolidge St. Unit 603
909 Coolidge Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
580 sqft
Quaint 1 BD/ 1 BA with Beautiful Mountain View (Moilili) - CALL OR TEXT Steph (RS-78993) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 339-3286 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606
2101 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
759 sqft
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 07/13/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE July 13, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu.
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1609
1255 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
610 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath, 1 parking unit in Kukui Plaza! Enjoy the convenience of living in Down Town Honolulu! - -Rental Address: 1255 Nuuanu Avenue #E1609 Honolulu, HI 96817 Rent: $1,600.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,600.
