Last updated June 13 2020

107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI

Finding an apartment in Honolulu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
2 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,445
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
Downtown living in Kaka'ako in gorgeous 2/2 condo with A/C! - Downtown condo in Honolulu's up and coming desirable Kaka'ako area! This 2/2 with 782 sq ft of living space includes a spacious white kitchen, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1210 Wilder Avenue #303
1210 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
620 sqft
Wilder Hale in Makiki - Available June 1st currently vacant and easy to show. Call Belinda 808-741-5656.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1548 Liholiho Street #304
1548 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must See 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment...Available Now!!! - Partially furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking unit in Makiki. It is close proximity to Punahou School, Makiki District Park and the bus line.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006
600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 Available 06/23/20 The Collection 600 Ala Moana Blvd, #2006 $3300 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2016 Sq Footage: 879 Sq. Ft + 77 SQ. Ft Lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2529-1 Pali Hwy
2529 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
2529-1 Pali Hwy Available 06/15/20 Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now. Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu. Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft. 1 Parking Stall.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605
2724 Kahoaloha Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$1,500 - 1 Bdrm / 1 Bath / 1-Parking@ Kings Gate UTILITIES INCLUDED - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1981 Sq.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2937 Kalakaua Ave #24
2937 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Ocean Front Private 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Waikiki Gold Coast! - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our tenants, staff and community is a top priority.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4739 Aukai Ave
4739 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4013 sqft
4739 Aukai Ave Available 07/10/20 Kahala 5 Bedroom AUKAI Ave + Pool - Make this your new home. A very spacious 4000+sf level one level home. Brand new flooring throughout - not shown in photos. Four Large bedrooms 4 Bathrooms in main house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3234 Pahoa Ave.
3234 Pahoa Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1282 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 3 bedroom in centrally located Kaimuki - 3 bedroom home; all utilities included. New cabinets and floors. Easy freeway access. Close to shopping and restaurants. Basic cable TV and yard maintenance also included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816
3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
793 sqft
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3575 sqft
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Alii B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
533 Malie Place
533 Malie Place, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
844 sqft
533 Malie Place Available 07/01/20 Leahi Area Home 3/2/2 - Available July 1st !! Very desirable location next to Diamond Head. Close to KCC, Leahi Health Center, Diamond Head Theater, UH, Kapiolani Park and The Bus route.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1978 sqft
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D Available 07/01/20 $4,300 / 4-BR 2.5 Baths / 1,978 sft - Nuuanu, Gated Community-I LANA WAI - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1977 Sq. Footage: 1978 Sq. Ft. Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Manoa
1 Unit Available
2002 A Hunnewell Street
2002 Hunnewell St, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1028 sqft
2 Bedroom Cottage - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This single family home is a hidden gem in Manoa a few blocks from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Campus.
City Guide for Honolulu, HI

“Together they would travel on a boat with billowed sail / Jackie kept a lookout perched on Puff's gigantic tail / Noble kings and princes would bow whenever they came / Pirate ships would lower their flag when Puff roared out his name, oh! / Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea / And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee” (Peter, Paul and Mary, "Puff the Magic Dragon")

The name conjures images of palm fronds swaying in the breeze, soft, white sand beaches, and drinks with tiny, colorful umbrellas perched atop unnaturally blue liquids. Honolulu, Hawaii is, in a word, paradise. It’s the highly sought after, often only dreamed of location for epic vacations and destination weddings. But this beautiful pearl of the Pacific isn’t just an escape; for many, it’s home. Grab a ukulele, some ahi poke, and a blank check, because it’s time to hula into Hawaii’s rental market. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Honolulu, HI

Finding an apartment in Honolulu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

