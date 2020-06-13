107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI
“Together they would travel on a boat with billowed sail / Jackie kept a lookout perched on Puff's gigantic tail / Noble kings and princes would bow whenever they came / Pirate ships would lower their flag when Puff roared out his name, oh! / Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea / And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee” (Peter, Paul and Mary, "Puff the Magic Dragon")
The name conjures images of palm fronds swaying in the breeze, soft, white sand beaches, and drinks with tiny, colorful umbrellas perched atop unnaturally blue liquids. Honolulu, Hawaii is, in a word, paradise. It’s the highly sought after, often only dreamed of location for epic vacations and destination weddings. But this beautiful pearl of the Pacific isn’t just an escape; for many, it’s home. Grab a ukulele, some ahi poke, and a blank check, because it’s time to hula into Hawaii’s rental market. See more
Finding an apartment in Honolulu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.