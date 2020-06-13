/
/
east honolulu
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
356 Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI📍
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
4986 Poola Street
4986 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1581 sqft
Lower Waialae Iki 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home - Great View! Nice single family home in lower Waialae Iki. One level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, dining room, lanai, 2 car carport, storage area. Living area 1,581 sq. ft. Carport 440 sq. ft.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E
555 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commodore 1 bdm/1 ba with 2 Pkg and wonderful amenities - Welcome home to this spacious 1 bedroom unit at Commodore in Hawaii Kai. Enjoy the extra large living room with pretty tree top views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
358 Kealahou Street
358 Kealahou Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1489 sqft
358 Kealahou Street Available 06/16/20 Newly Upgraded Laulima at Hawaii Kai - Enjoy the Kokohead Crater views from this recently renovated home in Laulima, Hawaii Kai.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
612 Hind Iuka Drive
612 Hind Iuka Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2807 sqft
612 Hind Iuka Drive Available 06/23/20 AINA HAINA HOME FOR RENT, UTILITIES INCLUDED and SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Aina Haina.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1670 HALEKOA DRIVE
1670 Halekoa Drive, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1648 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views while enjoying you new home ! - WAIALAE NUI RIDGE! 3 BD, 2 BA, Single Family home plus EXTRA DETACHED STUDIO for in-laws/guests/office.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
500 Lunalilo Home Rd
500 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Esplanade - 1/1/1 $2300 - Beautifully updated with new carpet, paint, laminate flooring, ceiling fan, AC and window coverings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5653321)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4540 Malia Street
4540 Malia Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
660 sqft
LARGE-BRIGHT-CLEAN-BREEZY - Lower Level in PRIVATE HOME
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
48 Niuiki Circle
48 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Ocean Front 4 bedroom, 3 bath in beautiful Hawaii Kai! - Enjoy the crystalline ocean and gentle trade winds as you relax on the large oceanfront lanai of this beautiful home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
501 Hahaione St. #4L
501 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1244 sqft
Mauna Luan 2/2/2 ~ FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED with designer furniture, tastefully done. NEW A/C UNIT in Master and additional portable AC unit in 2nd bedroom. Calming treetop views and quiet surroundings.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1175 Palea Way
1175 Palea Way, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1861 sqft
Queens Gate 3/2/2 single family house, Hawaii Kai - Relax by the pool at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, play tennis at the association tennis courts or talk a short walk to Sandy Beach-less than a mile away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
1206 Laukahi Street A2
1206 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms in Kahala area - Property Id: 300721 Fully renovated 2 bedrooms with all the new appliances, swimming pool, split A/C. Conveniently location. Good school districts for elementary, middle, and high school.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
119 Niuiki Circle
119 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3265 sqft
Tropical Home w/Pool, Yard, Outdoor Lanai for Entertaining, & A/C. Hale Niuiki - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
4980 Poola St
4980 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$7,855
1678 sqft
5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6312 Ookala Pl
6312 Ookala Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1890 sqft
BRAND NEW to the market with NEW JACUZZI! Marina Front 3br/2ba - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
5687 Kalanianaole
5687 Kalaniana’Ole Highway, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$39,950
5103 sqft
Gorgeous Oceanfront Home w/Private Pool, Jacuzzi, & Sunset Views. Moana Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1090 Kahului St
1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
915 Kahauloa Pl
915 Kahauloa Place, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2567 sqft
Large Tropical Modern Home w/Pool, Ocean / Koko Head Views, & A/C. Makani Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
444 Lunalilo Home Road, #224
444 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1281 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 Marina Front Townhouse with 2 Parking & A/C - Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, townhouse with a gourmet kitchen, new appliances, window A/Cs, and a separate 4x4x8 foot storage area.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
176 Hanapepe Loop
176 Hanapepe Loop, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
8800 sqft
Private cove, Beach, Estate, Oceanfront, All-suite, Ultra luxurious, Ocean House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
7476 Makaa St
7476 Makaa Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1468 sqft
Kealaula Kai 3/2.5/2 Single Family Home - Enjoy the best in Hawaii Kai living in this quiet Anchorage neighborhood! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a spacious two car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
1409 Laukahi Street
1409 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1964 sqft
Beautiful Waialae Iki home 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, pool and AMAZING views! - This beautiful Waialae Iki home will be available June 13th. Three bedroom, three and one half bath.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1047 Koko Uka Place
1047 Koko Uka Place, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2177 sqft
Koko Villas! 3 Bdrm., 3 Bathroom, 2 car Encl. garage, 10' ceilings, A/C - Lovely bright single-level home located in Koko Villas! 3 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms + home office. Nice sized square footage of: 2,177.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
892 Hahaione Street
892 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
320 sqft
Cozy, fully furnished studio apartment with private bath, sink, refrigerator, and microwave on quiet street in Hawaii Kai. All utilities including TV and internet all included. No pet and Section 8. Final candidate subject to $15 credit check fee.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for East Honolulu rentals listed on Apartment List is $7,870.
Some of the colleges located in the East Honolulu area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI