143 Luxury Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
859 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
1420 Koko Head Ave.
1420 Koko Head Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1016 sqft
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B
990 Ala Nanala Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!! Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
225 Queen St 15F
225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118 Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1213 ALA AWAPUHI PLACE
1213 Ala Awapuhi Place, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1786 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath House (Salt Lake Area) Available now! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath House. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Avail now. For showings: Contact Darlene A. Higa, S (RS-55303) cell: 808-220-7671 or darlene@pro808.
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2033 Nuuanu Ave 16B
2033 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath High Level in Nuuanu - Property Id: 304141 This is a spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with a fantastic view of Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, and Waikiki. Large unit (1400 sq ft) in downtown Honolulu High Rise .
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3308 sqft
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2979 Kalakaua Avenue
2979 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1456 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani MUST SEE! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available now! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one parking
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1177 Queen Street Unit 4502
1177 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1527 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2/2 at Koolani - This unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 assigned parking, unfurnished. The furniture in the photos do not come with the unit.
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
3445 Kilauea Avenue
3445 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
1830 sqft
Kaimuki Home For Rent Utilities Included - Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Kaimuki. 2 full kitchens on each floor, enclosed garage, low maintenance yard, PV, AC units in every room, spa jet tub in master bath, new stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606
1888 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1128 sqft
Spectacular Views Over Waikiki - Waikiki Landmark 2606 - Rental Terms Rent: $3,500 Security Deposit: $3,500 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: Now We are not accepting section 8 at this time Waikiki Landmark - Enjoy the
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate
4451 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
6368 sqft
Oceanfront Kahala Estate - Palm Tree Estate offers a private gated entry on the famed Kahala Avenue just south of Diamond Head Crater and 10 minutes from downtown Honolulu.
1 Unit Available
Palolo
3239 Poinciana Place
3239 Poinciana Place, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1020 sqft
3239 Poinciana Place Available 07/23/20 Peaceful Palolo - Three bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Great Yard Space! - Welcome to Poinciana Place.
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
738 Cedar St. Unit 2
738 Cedar Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
NEWLY IMPROVED 3 BR/ 2 FULL BATH/3 PK - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS#80146) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
555 South St #4201
555 South St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
555 South St #4201 Available 08/05/20 Kakaako Elegance - Keauhou Place 4201 - Rental Terms Rent: $3,300 Security Deposit: $3,30 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: August 5, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
555 South Street #2110
555 South Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,550
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Keauhou Place) - Situated in the heart of Kakaako, Keauhou Place offers urban lifestyle at it's finest! Located near numerous shopping and dining venues such as Ward Center and Ala Moana Center.
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
6132 sqft
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Ali’i B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako.
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
3038 Felix St
3038 Felix Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1812 sqft
LUXURIOUS ST LOUIS HEIGHTS 2BR/2BA EXECUTIVE HOME - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 15 - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211
1555 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,500
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Kalani Suite at ONE - The beautiful Kalani Suite at ONE Ala Moana... Heavenly sky views are promising...
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
1711 Yamada Ln
1711 Yamada Lane, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
3BR/1BA SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LILIHA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 3BR/1BA Single Family home in Liliha. Conveniently located close to shopping and freeway access.
