Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:25 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI with pool

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1717 Mott-Smith Drive
1717 Mott Smith Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom, one bathroom with one assigned, covered, secured parking stall is now available for rent at Mott-Smith Laniloa.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
594 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5180 LIKINI ST., #802
5180 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
677 sqft
5180 LIKINI ST., #802 Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home - Conveniently located in Salt Lake, easy access to Downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Hickam AFB, Cp Smith & Ft Shafter, Secure bldg, electricity incl in rent. Views of golf course & mts.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2222 Citron Street, #1801
2222 Citron Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
847 sqft
Parkside Tower 2 bdm 1 bath - Great Views! - Available Now! Beautifully remodeled spacious unit with "oh so pretty" city and Diamond Head views! Unit is furnished, but the furniture can be removed if necessary.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B
990 Ala Nanala Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!! Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
225 Queen St 15F
225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
743 sqft
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118 Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701
475 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bd 1Ba 475 Atkinson #1701 - Must See!!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3308 sqft
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2979 Kalakaua Avenue
2979 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1456 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani MUST SEE! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available now! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1177 Queen Street Unit 4502
1177 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1392 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2/2 at Koolani - This unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 assigned parking, unfurnished. The furniture in the photos do not come with the unit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606
1888 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1127 sqft
Spectacular Views Over Waikiki - Waikiki Landmark 2606 - Rental Terms Rent: $3,500 Security Deposit: $3,500 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: Now We are not accepting section 8 at this time Waikiki Landmark - Enjoy the

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
217 Prospect Street, #C4
217 Prospect Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
217 Prospect Street, #C4 Available 08/01/20 Dowsett Point - Spacious and upgraded 1/1/1 - Welcome to Dowsett Point. Convenient Punchbowl location, be within minutes of Downtown Honolulu and Ala Moana with easy freeway access in both directions.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104
2040 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Nuuanu - Comfortable studio with city/ocean views. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, new range/oven, refrigerator included with one secured parking stall. Available in September.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
HONO HALE TOWERS 2637 KUILEI ST. #A53
2637 Kuilei Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MINUTES FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII! Available August 1st!!! - Unit available August 1st! Call today to reserve a showing.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913
1255 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kukui Plaza Ewa Tower- 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 parking located in Downtown Honolulu!! - -Rental Address: 1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913 Honolulu, HI 96817 Rent: $1,700.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,700.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
555 South St #4201
555 South St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
555 South St #4201 Available 08/05/20 Kakaako Elegance - Keauhou Place 4201 - Rental Terms Rent: $3,300 Security Deposit: $3,30 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: August 5, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
555 South Street #2110
555 South Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,550
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Keauhou Place) - Situated in the heart of Kakaako, Keauhou Place offers urban lifestyle at it's finest! Located near numerous shopping and dining venues such as Ward Center and Ala Moana Center.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3575 sqft
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Ali’i B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
3038 Felix St
3038 Felix Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1812 sqft
LUXURIOUS ST LOUIS HEIGHTS 2BR/2BA EXECUTIVE HOME - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 15 - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211
1555 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,500
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Kalani Suite at ONE - The beautiful Kalani Suite at ONE Ala Moana... Heavenly sky views are promising...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801
3009 Ala Makahala Place, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
787 sqft
3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 Available 07/29/20 Country Club Village 6, Two Bdrm, 1 Bath, 2 Pkg stalls! - One of the newest buildings in Salt Lake! Builit in 2008, this end unit is a Makai/Ewa corner unit with golf course views from the bedrooms.

