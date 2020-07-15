All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes

441 Walina St · (808) 774-7473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Unit 0506 · Avail. now

$1,645

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
carport
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices. Waikiki Walina Apartments is just a half block away from the newly opened International Market Place. And when you want to get away from it all, simply hop onto the H-1 just minutes away, and take an island-style excursion. We invite you to call for an appointment to tour one of our modern, well-priced apartments. Mahalo!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carports $150/month, Detached garage $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes have any available units?
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes have?
Some of Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.

