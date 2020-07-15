Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes.

Amenities
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices. Waikiki Walina Apartments is just a half block away from the newly opened International Market Place. And when you want to get away from it all, simply hop onto the H-1 just minutes away, and take an island-style excursion. We invite you to call for an appointment to tour one of our modern, well-priced apartments. Mahalo!