Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly carport

Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices. Waikiki Walina Apartments is just a half block away from the newly opened International Market Place. And when you want to get away from it all, simply hop onto the H-1 just minutes away, and take an island-style excursion. We invite you to call for an appointment to tour one of our modern, well-priced apartments. Mahalo!