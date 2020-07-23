/
/
honolulu county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:41 AM
696 Apartments for rent in Honolulu County, HI📍
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
35 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,717
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
22 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
6 Units Available
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi - Palama
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
3037 Diamond Head Road (studio) - 1
3037 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,000
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious furnished large studio with private laundry room and dishwasher just blocks from the beach! Live the Gold Coast lifestyle and all the perks of living near Kapiolani Park and Diamond Head.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1442 Victoria St - 201
1442 Victoria Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
300 sqft
One bedroom unit on the second floor with laminate flooring. Nice view of the city! Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Great location, close to town and on the bus line. Street parking only. No stove. One year rental agreement to start.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
52 Kaapuni Drive
52 Kaapuni Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1690 sqft
Seasonal rates starting at $8500/month + 14.962% Tax + Utilities + Cleaning. Step back in time to historic Hawaii with this this charming oceanfront cottage directly on Kailua Beach.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
55-518 Moana Street
55-518 Moana Street, Laie, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1242 sqft
Just Remodeled in 2019. Nice spacious home with a huge yard, right down from the college. All new Vinyl Plank flooring, new kitchen and cabinets, bathroom vanities, all freshly painted! Vert cool and comfortable. Ready to move in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Manoa
1914 University Avenue
1914 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,585
520 sqft
Nice fully furnished one bedroom, one bath - walking distance to University of Hawaii at Moana. Parking stall is available with the unit - the cost is 100 more a month - $1,685.00. Resident Manager, community washer and dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-740 Kili Drive
84-740 Kili Drive, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
680 sqft
Makaha Valley Towers located up Makaha Valley with majestic mountain and ocean views! Fully Furnished unit, with towels, linens, cookware. Ready to move in. Surf inspired theme which is perfect for Makaha.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
67-221 Kiapoko Street
67-221 Kiapoko Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
768 sqft
North Shore-Waialua half of a duplex available now! 3 bedroom/1 bath with carport, fenced yard, washer and dryer connections and a share a utility sink with next door A unit. Very nice condition. Driveway is shared with A unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1415 Victoria Street
1415 Victoria Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
750 sqft
Rare 2-bedroom find at The Town House! Unit is priced to rent and ready to move in starting May 6, 2020. It is conveniently located in Lower Makiki-Punchbowl area and is within proximity to the highway entrance and exit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
35 Puuikena Place
35 Puuikena Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$7,200
4000 sqft
The best in East Oahu Living! Lower-Hawaii Loa Ridge 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage. Three levels, separate 1 bedroom, 1 bath on bottom level with private entrance - great for maid quarters or office.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
3336 Hinano Street
3336 Hinano Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,295
740 sqft
Charming secluded “Ohana Unit” in convenient Kapahulu area. Walking distance to Diamond Head Theater, beach and Kapiolani Community College. Beautifully designed apartment with attention to detail.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3045 Ala Napuaa Place
3045 Ala Napuaa Place, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
850 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 4:30 pm By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Honolulu County area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIWailua Homesteads, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIPrinceville, HIMakaha, HI