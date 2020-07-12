/
mccully moiliili
179 Apartments for rent in Mccully - Moiliili, Honolulu, HI
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Citron Street, #1801
2222 Citron Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
847 sqft
Parkside Tower 2 bdm 1 bath - Great Views! - Available Now! Beautifully remodeled spacious unit with "oh so pretty" city and Diamond Head views! Unit is furnished, but the furniture can be removed if necessary.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
909 Coolidge St. Unit 603
909 Coolidge Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
580 sqft
Quaint 1 BD/ 1 BA with Beautiful Mountain View (Moilili) - CALL OR TEXT Steph (RS-78993) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 339-3286 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
HONO HALE TOWERS 2637 KUILEI ST. #A53
2637 Kuilei Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MINUTES FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII! Available August 1st!!! - Unit available August 1st! Call today to reserve a showing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2754 Kuilei St 1903
2754 Kuilei Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
825 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Rainbow Place - Moiliili/McCully - Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom and 1 secured parking stall #133 on 19th floor in Rainbow Place with beautiful views! Centrally located in popular
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
663 sqft
Spectacular panoramic view of Diamond Head direct from your own living room, patio, and bedroom. Central town location in Moiliili, several blocks from Iolani School and minutes from University of Manoa, Ala Moana, and Waikiki by car.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2724 Kahoaloha Lane
2724 Kahoaloha Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large over 800sq.ft. Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom with Lanai, Covered Parking in gated garage, and Washer and Dryer in unit. Diamond Head and City views. Open Kitchen with granite countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
500 University Ave. #905
500 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2499 Kapiolani Blvd. Apt. #2306
2499 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** Iolani Court Plaza** $1,900 1-BR/1-Bath/1-Parking (Utilities Included) - Enjoy beautiful ocean and mountain views in a great location at the Iolani Court Plaza! This partially furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking condo on the 23rd floor
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
617 Hausten Street
617 Hausten Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom partially furnished unit with 1 assigned parking. Unit has laminate flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Near bus line, schools, shopping and more. Approximately 450 Sq Ft of living space. $1350.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Kalakaua Avenue
1315 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
722 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/utK6YdhtY8I We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Building Name: Holomua Condominium Address: 1315 Kalakaua Ave.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1941 Church Lane #410
1941 Church Lane, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
604 sqft
Fully Renovated, Spacious 1BR/1BA/1PKG in Moilili area (Honolulu) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 DESCRIPTION: This is one of the largest move in ready one-bedroom units in the Moiliili area! Located in the secure Kaualana
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710
2333 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
887 sqft
Enjoy the heart of Oahu - Beautiful condo with gorgeous views of Diamond Head, city skyline, golf course, mountains, park & the Ala Wai canal. Window a/c, cable ready. 7 miles to Shafter, 8 miles to Pearl Harbor/Tripler, 10 to Hickam.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Park 855 Makahiki Way, #201
855 Makahiki Way, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
978 sqft
Rarely Available 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall #2 end unit at Crystal Park - Rarely available end/corner unit at Crystal Park! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall #2 is located next to the McCully/Moilili Public
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2542 Date Street
2542 Date Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
594 sqft
Excellent view of City, mountain, Diamond Head . . . . Great location at out skirt of Waikiki, on bus line, near Iolani School, EZ access to freeway. Cool cross breeze, washer/dryer in unit. Window AC, outdoor lanai, secured cover stall.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2027 Waiola Street
2027 Waiola Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
450 sqft
Ground floor 2 bdrm/1 bath unit with approx. 450 sf of living area + 1 open parking stall. This unit has a washer hook up, if you want to bring your own washer to use. Conveniently located near bus line, Waikiki, University of Hawaii, Ala Moana SC.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Kalo Place
1025 Kalo Place, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
University Villa! Available NOW! Studio with 1 Bath and 1 Assigned Covered Parking! Convenient Location near shops and restaurants. Near bus line. Renovated, like new appliances. Unit includes range/oven, range hood and refrigerator.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2014 Lime Street
2014 Lime Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
578 sqft
Cool clean 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with lanai is located near Ala Moana, Waikiki, and the University of Hawaii. Street parking, no parking for the unit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Young Street
2306 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
Cozy 6 unit gated complex on the ground floor. Coin operated washer / dryer on the property. One open parking stall. Vinyl plank flooring. Sorry, no pets, smoking or Section 8 allowed. Credit check is required. $25.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2718 S King Street
2718 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Spacious! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 parking single family home. Newer construction. Private yard. Split AC units through out. Solid flooring and plush wall to wall carpeting. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT:
1320 Alexander Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Alexander Arms 2 Bed, 2 Bath unit with washer/dryer in the unit and window AC in master bedroom. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking stall and additional street parking in the surrounding area.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2024 Lime Street
2024 Lime Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
964 sqft
Available now, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath 964 sq. ft. unit is centrally located in convenient McCully, and yet manages to escape much of the city's noise and traffic.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
578 Kamoku Street
578 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom, near bus line, golf course, and school. Across street from Iolani School. Walking distance to University of Hawaii. No pets, no smoking. Good credit required. No section 8. Unit on 2nd floor with screen door.
