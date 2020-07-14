Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking

Coming August/September 2020, Kanekapolei Collection will offer 53 fully renovated, affordable one and two bedroom rentals in four existing low-rise buildings on Kanekapolei Street, located across from the planned Lilia Waikikis high-rise residential rental tower. Featuring NEW appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, A/C in bedrooms, and spacious lanais. Residents will live near International Market Place and Waikiki beach offering so many choices for dining, shopping, and entertainment. To learn more, contact us.



KANEKAPOLEI APPLICATION GALLERY

Waikiki Walina leasing office at

441 Walina Street Honolulu, HI 96815

Our leasing office is temporarily closed in accordance with stay home/work home mandates



