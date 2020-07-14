All apartments in Honolulu
Kanekapolei Collection

Open Now until 6pm
429 Kanekapolei Street · (808) 731-1298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 Kanekapolei Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kanekapolei Collection.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
Coming August/September 2020, Kanekapolei Collection will offer 53 fully renovated, affordable one and two bedroom rentals in four existing low-rise buildings on Kanekapolei Street, located across from the planned Lilia Waikikis high-rise residential rental tower. Featuring NEW appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, A/C in bedrooms, and spacious lanais. Residents will live near International Market Place and Waikiki beach offering so many choices for dining, shopping, and entertainment. To learn more, contact us.

KANEKAPOLEI APPLICATION GALLERY
Waikiki Walina leasing office at
441 Walina Street Honolulu, HI 96815
Our leasing office is temporarily closed in accordance with stay home/work home mandates

STAY CONNECTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kanekapolei Collection have any available units?
Kanekapolei Collection doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does Kanekapolei Collection have?
Some of Kanekapolei Collection's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kanekapolei Collection currently offering any rent specials?
Kanekapolei Collection is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kanekapolei Collection pet-friendly?
Yes, Kanekapolei Collection is pet friendly.
Does Kanekapolei Collection offer parking?
Yes, Kanekapolei Collection offers parking.
Does Kanekapolei Collection have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kanekapolei Collection does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kanekapolei Collection have a pool?
No, Kanekapolei Collection does not have a pool.
Does Kanekapolei Collection have accessible units?
No, Kanekapolei Collection does not have accessible units.
Does Kanekapolei Collection have units with dishwashers?
No, Kanekapolei Collection does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kanekapolei Collection have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kanekapolei Collection has units with air conditioning.
