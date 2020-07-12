250 Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Honolulu apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,645
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
859 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
594 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5180 LIKINI ST., #802
5180 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
677 sqft
5180 LIKINI ST., #802 Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home - Conveniently located in Salt Lake, easy access to Downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Hickam AFB, Cp Smith & Ft Shafter, Secure bldg, electricity incl in rent. Views of golf course & mts.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
1420 Koko Head Ave.
1420 Koko Head Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1016 sqft
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2222 Citron Street, #1801
2222 Citron Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
847 sqft
Parkside Tower 2 bdm 1 bath - Great Views! - Available Now! Beautifully remodeled spacious unit with "oh so pretty" city and Diamond Head views! Unit is furnished, but the furniture can be removed if necessary.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
633 Nalanui St
633 Nalanui Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
772 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH 1 PARKING AVAILABLE NOW! DOWN THE STREET FROM LILIHA BAKERY - ADDRESS: 633 NALANUI ST. HONOLULU, HI 96817 CALL/TEXT BRIAN AT 808-255-3839 FOR QUESTION AND APPOINTMENTS. AVAILABLE NOW! 3/1/1 LOCATED ON THE 4TH FLOOR.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kalihi Valley
1915 Ulana Street
1915 Ulana Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Kalihi 3 Bedroom - Available NOW! Electricity, water, sewer and trash included. Live in convenient Kalihi. Close to Likelike Hwy and H1 Exits. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking. Coin washer and dryer on property. No smoking in or on property.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B
990 Ala Nanala Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!! Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
225 Queen St 15F
225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
743 sqft
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118 Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701
475 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bd 1Ba 475 Atkinson #1701 - Must See!!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE
1914 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
935 sqft
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE Available 07/21/20 Make this your next home - UNIQUE 1 BD, 1 BA, 1 CAR COVERED CARPORT APT.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3308 sqft
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2028 C OHAI LANE
2028 Ohai Ln, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Single Family Home ... 2 bedroom, 1 bath! - Available Now! A cozy single family home with 2 bedroom, 1 bath and two assigned parking stalls (1 covered and 1 open). Recently upgraded.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani MUST SEE! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available now! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one parking

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2635 Peter Street
2635 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,380
250 sqft
A cozy studio for 1 person with a bathroom built in a new modern home. Furnished with full-size bed, TV, kitchenette, refrigerator, and a private common area with washer and dryer. Private entry way. Near bus stop (#14). Just a minute to St.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2444 Waolani Ave.
2444 Waolani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
915 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport - Recently Refreshed, this cozy home is offers: ** Fresh Paint inside and out ** Spacious Kitchen ** New Range ** New Refrigerator ** Tile Flooring Throughout ** Lease term: 1 Year to start ** Tenant pays:

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Honolulu, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Honolulu apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

